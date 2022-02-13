Urban Milwaukee

The Week’s Greatest Hits

Most popular articles and press releases in the past week

By - Feb 13th, 2022 07:00 am

Council Suspends Mangos Cafe For 30 Days

1. Council Suspends Mangos Cafe For 30 Days

Issues outside of bar draw ire of neighbors

Feb 10th, 2022 by Jeramey Jannene

Back in the News: Veterans Leaving Journal Sentinel

2. Back in the News: Veterans Leaving Journal Sentinel

John Fauber the latest, following on heels of Craig Gilbert and Tom Haudricourt.

Feb 7th, 2022 by Bruce Murphy

Transportation: City Poised To Use $8.5 Million From TIFs to Combat Reckless Driving

3. Transportation: City Poised To Use $8.5 Million From TIFs to Combat Reckless Driving

Projects located near Midtown Center, Burnham Park and East Town.

Feb 11th, 2022 by Jeramey Jannene

The Contrarian: Parents May ‘Break Up’ MPS

4. The Contrarian: Parents May ‘Break Up’ MPS

Majority of city students may eventually attend alternatives to traditional Milwaukee Public Schools.

Feb 8th, 2022 by George Mitchell

Food-Coloring Business Will Lease Foxconn Building

5. Food-Coloring Business Will Lease Foxconn Building

Denmark-based company Oterra may hire 100 workers at largely empty Mount Pleasant campus.

Feb 5th, 2022 by Christine Hatfield

Army Corps, MMSD Revitalizing Honey Creek

6. Army Corps, MMSD Revitalizing Honey Creek

6,700 feet of concrete lining will be removed from stream bed.

Feb 7th, 2022 by Graham Kilmer

Data Wonk: How Republicans Are Killing Their Supporters

7. Data Wonk: How Republicans Are Killing Their Supporters

Right-wing anti-vaxxers help cause more deaths of Republicans nationally and in Wisconsin.

Dec 8th, 2021 by Bruce Thompson

Citiy Hall: Mayoral Poll Shows Strong Donovan Showing

8. Citiy Hall: Mayoral Poll Shows Strong Donovan Showing

But weighting of poll raises questions about its accuracy.

Feb 7th, 2022 by Jeramey Jannene

Plats and Parcels: Chicago Firm Plans Downtown Project

9. Plats and Parcels: Chicago Firm Plans Downtown Project

Plus: Menomonee Valley building sold and a recap of the week’s real estate news.

Feb 6th, 2022 by Jeramey Jannene

Friday Photos: The Trade Starts To Climb

10. Friday Photos: The Trade Starts To Climb

New hotel across the street from Fiserv Forum will ultimately rise nine stories.

Feb 11th, 2022 by Jeramey Jannene

Press Releases

Most popular press releases in the past week.

Shaka and Maya Smart make major gift to Marquette University to help students cover emergency expenses

1. Shaka and Maya Smart make major gift to Marquette University to help students cover emergency expenses

 

Feb 7th, 2022 by Marquette University

AG Kaul announces environmental judgment requiring Gage Marine Corporation pay a $25,000 penalty

2. AG Kaul announces environmental judgment requiring Gage Marine Corporation pay a $25,000 penalty

February 9, 2022

Feb 9th, 2022 by Wisconsin Department of Justice

Parents, Legislator, Call Out Ron Johnson for Refusing to Lower Costs For Wisconsin Families

3. Parents, Legislator, Call Out Ron Johnson for Refusing to Lower Costs For Wisconsin Families

 

Feb 2nd, 2022 by Democratic Party of Wisconsin

Gov. Evers Awards More Than $82 Million in Equitable Recovery Grants

4. Gov. Evers Awards More Than $82 Million in Equitable Recovery Grants

 

Feb 8th, 2022 by Gov. Tony Evers

Robert Meyer Announces Candidacy for Governor

5. Robert Meyer Announces Candidacy for Governor

 

Feb 10th, 2022 by Robert Meyer

A Familiar Face Returns to 3rd St. Market Hall

6. A Familiar Face Returns to 3rd St. Market Hall

An iconic piece of Milwaukee history found his way back home

Feb 8th, 2022 by 3rd Street Market Hall

Supervisor Goodwin Condemns Rising Violence in Milwaukee County

7. Supervisor Goodwin Condemns Rising Violence in Milwaukee County

 

Feb 11th, 2022 by Sup. Russell Goodwin

MPS Amends Union-Leave Policy After WILL Lawsuit

8. MPS Amends Union-Leave Policy After WILL Lawsuit

Amended policy now explicitly requires activities to be politically and ideologically view-point neutral

Feb 8th, 2022 by Wisconsin Institute for Law & Liberty

Lt. Governor Mandela Barnes Blasts Ron Johnson for Supporting Oshkosh Defense’s Effort to Deny 1,000 Jobs to Wisconsin Workers

9. Lt. Governor Mandela Barnes Blasts Ron Johnson for Supporting Oshkosh Defense’s Effort to Deny 1,000 Jobs to Wisconsin Workers

As Oshkosh Defense Tries to Deny 1,000 Good-Paying Jobs For Wisconsinites, Ron Johnson Says “It’s not like we don’t have enough jobs here in Wisconsin”

Feb 6th, 2022 by Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes

New Organization Formed to Represent Third Ward Interests Announces Public Forum on February 17th at Milwaukee Public Market

10. New Organization Formed to Represent Third Ward Interests Announces Public Forum on February 17th at Milwaukee Public Market

 

Feb 11th, 2022 by Save the Third Ward

