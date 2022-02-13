The Week’s Greatest Hits
Most popular articles and press releases in the past week
Most popular articles in the past week.
1. Council Suspends Mangos Cafe For 30 Days
Issues outside of bar draw ire of neighbors
Feb 10th, 2022 by Jeramey Jannene
2. Back in the News: Veterans Leaving Journal Sentinel
John Fauber the latest, following on heels of Craig Gilbert and Tom Haudricourt.
Feb 7th, 2022 by Bruce Murphy
3. Transportation: City Poised To Use $8.5 Million From TIFs to Combat Reckless Driving
Projects located near Midtown Center, Burnham Park and East Town.
Feb 11th, 2022 by Jeramey Jannene
4. The Contrarian: Parents May ‘Break Up’ MPS
Majority of city students may eventually attend alternatives to traditional Milwaukee Public Schools.
Feb 8th, 2022 by George Mitchell
5. Food-Coloring Business Will Lease Foxconn Building
Denmark-based company Oterra may hire 100 workers at largely empty Mount Pleasant campus.
Feb 5th, 2022 by Christine Hatfield
6. Army Corps, MMSD Revitalizing Honey Creek
6,700 feet of concrete lining will be removed from stream bed.
Feb 7th, 2022 by Graham Kilmer
7. Data Wonk: How Republicans Are Killing Their Supporters
Right-wing anti-vaxxers help cause more deaths of Republicans nationally and in Wisconsin.
Dec 8th, 2021 by Bruce Thompson
8. Citiy Hall: Mayoral Poll Shows Strong Donovan Showing
But weighting of poll raises questions about its accuracy.
Feb 7th, 2022 by Jeramey Jannene
9. Plats and Parcels: Chicago Firm Plans Downtown Project
Plus: Menomonee Valley building sold and a recap of the week’s real estate news.
Feb 6th, 2022 by Jeramey Jannene
10. Friday Photos: The Trade Starts To Climb
New hotel across the street from Fiserv Forum will ultimately rise nine stories.
Feb 11th, 2022 by Jeramey Jannene
Press Releases
Most popular press releases in the past week.
2. AG Kaul announces environmental judgment requiring Gage Marine Corporation pay a $25,000 penalty
February 9, 2022
Feb 9th, 2022 by Wisconsin Department of Justice
4. Gov. Evers Awards More Than $82 Million in Equitable Recovery Grants
Feb 8th, 2022 by Gov. Tony Evers
5. Robert Meyer Announces Candidacy for Governor
Feb 10th, 2022 by Robert Meyer
6. A Familiar Face Returns to 3rd St. Market Hall
An iconic piece of Milwaukee history found his way back home
Feb 8th, 2022 by 3rd Street Market Hall
7. Supervisor Goodwin Condemns Rising Violence in Milwaukee County
Feb 11th, 2022 by Sup. Russell Goodwin
8. MPS Amends Union-Leave Policy After WILL Lawsuit
Amended policy now explicitly requires activities to be politically and ideologically view-point neutral
Feb 8th, 2022 by Wisconsin Institute for Law & Liberty
9. Lt. Governor Mandela Barnes Blasts Ron Johnson for Supporting Oshkosh Defense’s Effort to Deny 1,000 Jobs to Wisconsin Workers
As Oshkosh Defense Tries to Deny 1,000 Good-Paying Jobs For Wisconsinites, Ron Johnson Says “It’s not like we don’t have enough jobs here in Wisconsin”
Feb 6th, 2022 by Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes
Most Popular
-
The Week’s Greatest HitsFeb 6th, 2022 by Urban Milwaukee
-
The Week’s Greatest HitsJan 30th, 2022 by Urban Milwaukee
-
The Week’s Greatest HitsJan 23rd, 2022 by Urban Milwaukee