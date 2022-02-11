Testing shows that there is still significant disease in community, but trends are headed in the right direction.

For the first time in weeks, all major indicators of disease are trending downward in Milwaukee County.

“Overall, our trends are moving in the right direction,” said Dr. Ben Weston, chief health policy advisor for Milwaukee County, during a Tuesday media briefing.

Hospitalizations and deaths, which typically spike after cases spike because of how long it takes for COVID-19 to cause severe illness, are finally going down.

There were 677 people hospitalized with COVID-19 this past week, compared to 862 the week prior; and there were 20 deaths due to COVID-19 reported this past week, compared to 25 the week prior.

Cases began going down a few weeks ago, after the surge in disease caused by the highly transmissible Omicron variant peaked.

A weekly report produced by epidemiologists and faculty from the Medical College of Wisconsin and UW-Milwaukee and public health officials shows this trend continuing.

This past week, there were 1,346 cases of COVID-19, the week prior there were 2,259 cases. This trend is also reflected in cases among children, of which there were 411 reported this past week and 638 the week prior.

The positivity rate, which measures the percentage of tests that come back positive for COVID-19, continues to drop countywide, but it is still high. It was 10.7% this past week, down from 13.1% the week prior.

The county’s latest available transmission rate continues to reflect community suppression of the disease. The transmission rate indicates how many people, on average, are likely to become infected by a single case of COVID-19. The latest data on transmission is from the seven days running from Jan. 26 to Feb. 1. During that time, the county’s transmission rate was .76. Any rate below 1.0 indicates community suppression.

The vaccination rate among county residents eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine (5 years and older) was 63.3% as of Feb. 7, according to a countywide vaccination report. A week prior, the vaccination rate was 62.8%

Among those eligible for a booster shot (12 years and older) 58% were boosted, up from 57% the week prior.

Read the weekly report here. Read the children’s report here. Read the vaccine report here.