Cases down significantly, but fallout of rising hospitalizations and deaths from the surge continues.

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

The latest data on COVID-19 in Milwaukee shows the recent surge in cases caused by the highly contagious Omicron variant has peaked.

The latest weekly report produced by epidemiologists and faculty from the Medical College of Wisconsin and UW-Milwaukee and public health officials shows there were approximately 45% fewer new cases this past week than the week before.

From Jan. 19-25, there were 3,693 new cases. The week prior to that there were 6,683 new cases. The number of new cases among children also went down this past week compared to the week prior. Though, cases that occurred among children made up a larger portion of all cases in the county this past week.

“Data indicate that we are turning the corner on our COVID-19 disease burden from Omicron,” said Dr. Ben Weston, chief health policy advisor for the county at a media briefing Tuesday.

Cases and another key indicator are pointing to a sustained downtrend, Weston said. “And this does correlate with the timeline that we’ve seen in other parts of the country, and countries, with respect to that rapid rise followed by the fairly quick decline in Omicron cases.”

But deaths and hospitalizations are rising. “As we’ve seen throughout the pandemic cases fall before hospitalizations, and hospitalizations fall before deaths,” Weston said.

There were 859 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in the county this past week. The week prior there were 827 people hospitalized. There were 76 children hospitalized with COVID-19 in the county this past week.

The transmission rate reported this past week suggests community suppression of the disease. This number represents how many people, on average, are likely to contract COVID-19 from a single confirmed case. The countywide transmission rate this past week was 0.74.

The positivity rate, which measures the percentage of tests that come back positive for COVID-19, was down to 17.8% this past week compared to 24.9% the week before.

Vaccinations countywide continue to crawl upward, with 62.3% of vaccine-eligible county residents (5 years old and older) completely vaccinated.

Read the weekly report here. Read the children’s report here. Read the vaccination report here.