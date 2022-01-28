Milwaukee Likely Past Omicron Peak
Cases down significantly, but fallout of rising hospitalizations and deaths from the surge continues.
The latest data on COVID-19 in Milwaukee shows the recent surge in cases caused by the highly contagious Omicron variant has peaked.
The latest weekly report produced by epidemiologists and faculty from the Medical College of Wisconsin and UW-Milwaukee and public health officials shows there were approximately 45% fewer new cases this past week than the week before.
“Data indicate that we are turning the corner on our COVID-19 disease burden from Omicron,” said Dr. Ben Weston, chief health policy advisor for the county at a media briefing Tuesday.
Cases and another key indicator are pointing to a sustained downtrend, Weston said. “And this does correlate with the timeline that we’ve seen in other parts of the country, and countries, with respect to that rapid rise followed by the fairly quick decline in Omicron cases.”
But deaths and hospitalizations are rising. “As we’ve seen throughout the pandemic cases fall before hospitalizations, and hospitalizations fall before deaths,” Weston said.
There were 859 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in the county this past week. The week prior there were 827 people hospitalized. There were 76 children hospitalized with COVID-19 in the county this past week.
The transmission rate reported this past week suggests community suppression of the disease. This number represents how many people, on average, are likely to contract COVID-19 from a single confirmed case. The countywide transmission rate this past week was 0.74.
The positivity rate, which measures the percentage of tests that come back positive for COVID-19, was down to 17.8% this past week compared to 24.9% the week before.
Vaccinations countywide continue to crawl upward, with 62.3% of vaccine-eligible county residents (5 years old and older) completely vaccinated.
Read the weekly report here. Read the children’s report here. Read the vaccination report here.
If you think stories like this are important, become a member of Urban Milwaukee and help support real, independent journalism. Plus you get some cool added benefits, all detailed here.
More about the Coronavirus Pandemic
- MKE County: Milwaukee Likely Past Omicron Peak - Graham Kilmer - Jan 28th, 2022
- 10 Health Centers Offering COVID-19 Tests - Matt Martinez - Jan 24th, 2022
- City of Milwaukee COVID-19 Sites Closed on Tuesday, January 25 - City of Milwaukee Health Department - Jan 24th, 2022
- City Hall: Mask Mandate Anticipated To Go Into Effect Saturday - Jeramey Jannene - Jan 20th, 2022
- MTEA Statement on Passage of Mask Requirement by Milwaukee Common Council - Milwaukee Teachers’ Education Association - Jan 18th, 2022
- City of Milwaukee Weekly COVID-19 Update - City of Milwaukee Health Department - Jan 14th, 2022
- DHS Now Auto-Importing Positive COVID-19 Test Results - Wisconsin Department of Health Services - Jan 14th, 2022
- National Guard Deploying to Hospitals, Nursing Homes - Jeramey Jannene - Jan 13th, 2022
- City Moving Toward Cash Vaccination Incentives, Free Rapid Tests - Jeramey Jannene - Jan 13th, 2022
- MKE County: COVID-19 Deaths Rising in Milwaukee - Graham Kilmer - Jan 11th, 2022
Read more about Coronavirus Pandemic here
MKE County
-
Reimagining Kosciuszko Community CenterJan 26th, 2022 by Graham Kilmer
-
County Distributing 575,000 N95 MasksJan 25th, 2022 by Graham Kilmer
-
County Implementing Vaccine Booster MandateJan 19th, 2022 by Graham Kilmer