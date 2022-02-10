The Wolf On Broadway Restaurant Will Anchor Kinn Guesthouse

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

A new restaurant is coming to downtown Milwaukee as part of the development of the Kinn Guesthouse hotel.

The owners of Uncle Wolfie’s Breakfast Tavern will open The Wolf on Broadway on the first floor of the new hotel, 602-606 N. Broadway. Husband-and-wife team Wolfgang and Whitney Schaefer hope to open the business later this summer.

Chefwill create the menu and serve as executive chef. She was previously chef de cuisine at DanDan . She previously worked at Odd Duck and launched the frozen dumpling brand Phat Dumpling.

Three Sixty will design the restaurant interior according to an Instagram post.

The 32-room hotel is expected to open later this year. Owner Charles Bailey announced plans for the hotel in 2019. It’s his second Milwaukee hotel, following his “wildly successful” Bay View operation. The downtown project includes the redevelopment of a four-story office building originally constructed in 1868.

The Schaefers opened Uncle Wolfie’s in 2018 in a restored historic tavern 234 E. Vine St. It also includes a boutique store, Orange and Blue Co. The restaurant is one of only a handful in Milwaukee to require vaccination for dine-in eating.

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

According to a liquor license application, Bailey will operate the event space bar on the hotel’s roof. The license states that wine-dispensing machines are planned for each private guest floor and will be available using an identification-scanning function.

In 2019, Bailey said he was drawn to the location for its proximity to the Historic Third Ward, the lakefront and streetcar line.

The new restaurant could help pull the energy of the Historic Third Ward to the north towards Wisconsin Avenue. Both Tupelo Honey Southern Kitchen & Bar and Central Standard Craft Distillery‘s Crafthouse & Kitchen opened last year along E. Clybourn St. a block to the south. The Hilton Garden Inn, across from the new hotel, also rebranded its in-house bar and restaurant as The Social American Tavern.

August 2021 Construction Photos