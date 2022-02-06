Urban Milwaukee

New Faces in New Places

A look at all the new people in new places.

By - Feb 6th, 2022 11:49 am

All of the New Faces press releases published by Urban Milwaukee in the past month. Content comes from outside organizations.

Local 212 MATC FAST Fund Appoints Liz Franczyk as its Executive Director

Local 212 MATC FAST Fund Appoints Liz Franczyk as its Executive Director

 

Jan 31st, 2022 by Local 212 Fast Fund

County Executive Crowley Appointment of Joe Lamers as Director of New Office of Strategy, Budget, and Performance Passes Committee Vote

County Executive Crowley Appointment of Joe Lamers as Director of New Office of Strategy, Budget, and Performance Passes Committee Vote

New department shifts County organizational design to prioritize vision and strategy

Jan 27th, 2022 by County Executive David Crowley

MSA Welcomes Amy Bennett as Senior Planner in Milwaukee

MSA Welcomes Amy Bennett as Senior Planner in Milwaukee

 

Jan 25th, 2022 by MSA Professional Services, Inc.

88Nine Radio Milwaukee Names Danae Davis Interim executive director As Search Committee Is Formed To Fill Role Permanently

88Nine Radio Milwaukee Names Danae Davis Interim executive director As Search Committee Is Formed To Fill Role Permanently

The change in leadership at 88Nine comes as Kevin Sucher steps down from his role as executive director to pursue other opportunities.

Jan 21st, 2022 by 88Nine Radio Milwaukee

DFI Secretary-designee Olson-Collins Announces Patti Epstein Appointed DFI Deputy Secretary

DFI Secretary-designee Olson-Collins Announces Patti Epstein Appointed DFI Deputy Secretary

 

Jan 18th, 2022 by Wisconsin Department of Financial Institutions

Shorewood BID Announces New Executive Director

Shorewood BID Announces New Executive Director

The Shorewood Business Improvement District has announced the hiring of Janet Henning as its new Executive Director.

Jan 14th, 2022 by Shorewood BID

New Commander Installed at Volk Field

New Commander Installed at Volk Field

Col. Matthew Eakins, a 1996 graduate of the University of Wisconsin, said he was humbled and honored for the opportunity to be Volk Field’s 13th commander.

Jan 14th, 2022 by Wisconsin National Guard Public Affairs

Neuroscience Institute Formed to Further Research and Advancements in Treating Neurological Disorders

Neuroscience Institute Formed to Further Research and Advancements in Treating Neurological Disorders

Shekar N. Kurpad, MD, PhD, Named Founding Director

Jan 11th, 2022 by Medical College of Wisconsin

Marquette University associate vice president joins board of James W. Foley Legacy Foundation

Marquette University associate vice president joins board of James W. Foley Legacy Foundation

Rana Altenburg has joined the James W. Foley Legacy Foundation Board of Directors.

Jan 11th, 2022 by Marquette University

Journalist Isiah Holmes Earns Environmental Hero of the Year Award

Journalist Isiah Holmes Earns Environmental Hero of the Year Award

 

Jan 7th, 2022 by Sierra Club

Milwaukee PBS Hires Chief Development Officer

Milwaukee PBS Hires Chief Development Officer

Milwaukee PBS announced that Dan Mueller has been hired as the new Chief Development Officer.

Jan 6th, 2022 by Milwaukee PBS

Aspirus Heart Care Expands Services to Aspirus Divine Savior in Portage

Aspirus Heart Care Expands Services to Aspirus Divine Savior in Portage

Aspirus Heart Care is pleased to announce that cardiology services have been expanded to Aspirus Divine Savior Hospital & Clinics with the addition of board-certified cardiologist Dr. Walter Kao.

Jan 6th, 2022 by Aspirus

Catholic Financial Life Moves Forward in its Generational Leadership Transition

Catholic Financial Life Moves Forward in its Generational Leadership Transition

John Borgen has been promoted from his current role as President to President and CEO of Catholic Financial Life.

Jan 6th, 2022 by Catholic Financial Life

If you think stories like this are important, become a member of Urban Milwaukee and help support real, independent journalism. Plus you get some cool added benefits, all detailed here.

Categories: People

Leave a Reply

You must be an Urban Milwaukee member to leave a comment. Membership, which includes a host of perks, including an ad-free website, tickets to marquee events like Summerfest, the Wisconsin State Fair and the Florentine Opera, a better photo browser and access to members-only, behind-the-scenes tours, starts at $9/month. Learn more.

Join now and cancel anytime.

If you are an existing member, sign-in to leave a comment.

Have questions? Need to report an error? Contact Us