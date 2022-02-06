New Faces in New Places
A look at all the new people in new places.
All of the New Faces press releases published by Urban Milwaukee in the past month. Content comes from outside organizations.
County Executive Crowley Appointment of Joe Lamers as Director of New Office of Strategy, Budget, and Performance Passes Committee Vote
New department shifts County organizational design to prioritize vision and strategy
Jan 27th, 2022 by County Executive David Crowley
88Nine Radio Milwaukee Names Danae Davis Interim executive director As Search Committee Is Formed To Fill Role Permanently
The change in leadership at 88Nine comes as Kevin Sucher steps down from his role as executive director to pursue other opportunities.
Jan 21st, 2022 by 88Nine Radio Milwaukee
Shorewood BID Announces New Executive Director
The Shorewood Business Improvement District has announced the hiring of Janet Henning as its new Executive Director.
Jan 14th, 2022 by Shorewood BID
New Commander Installed at Volk Field
Col. Matthew Eakins, a 1996 graduate of the University of Wisconsin, said he was humbled and honored for the opportunity to be Volk Field’s 13th commander.
Jan 14th, 2022 by Wisconsin National Guard Public Affairs
Neuroscience Institute Formed to Further Research and Advancements in Treating Neurological Disorders
Shekar N. Kurpad, MD, PhD, Named Founding Director
Jan 11th, 2022 by Medical College of Wisconsin
Marquette University associate vice president joins board of James W. Foley Legacy Foundation
Rana Altenburg has joined the James W. Foley Legacy Foundation Board of Directors.
Jan 11th, 2022 by Marquette University
Milwaukee PBS Hires Chief Development Officer
Milwaukee PBS announced that Dan Mueller has been hired as the new Chief Development Officer.
Jan 6th, 2022 by Milwaukee PBS
Aspirus Heart Care Expands Services to Aspirus Divine Savior in Portage
Aspirus Heart Care is pleased to announce that cardiology services have been expanded to Aspirus Divine Savior Hospital & Clinics with the addition of board-certified cardiologist Dr. Walter Kao.
Jan 6th, 2022 by Aspirus
Catholic Financial Life Moves Forward in its Generational Leadership Transition
John Borgen has been promoted from his current role as President to President and CEO of Catholic Financial Life.
Jan 6th, 2022 by Catholic Financial Life
