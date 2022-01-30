Urban Milwaukee

The Week’s Greatest Hits

By - Jan 30th, 2022 07:00 am

City Suspends Southside Bar

1. City Suspends Southside Bar

Failure to address nuisance designation leads to two-week suspension for La Caleta.

Jan 25th, 2022 by Jeramey Jannene

City Grants Supporting New Homes in Josey Heights

2. City Grants Supporting New Homes in Josey Heights

Lender, developer working with city to help working people build homes.

Jan 27th, 2022 by PrincessSafiya Byers

Data Wonk: How Republicans Are Killing Their Supporters

3. Data Wonk: How Republicans Are Killing Their Supporters

Right-wing anti-vaxxers help cause more deaths of Republicans nationally and in Wisconsin.

Dec 8th, 2021 by Bruce Thompson

Court Watch: 42 Days in Jail for Rolling His Eyes

4. Court Watch: 42 Days in Jail for Rolling His Eyes

Judge puts defendant in jail for alleged bad attitude. Appeals court overturns decision.

Oct 8th, 2018 by Gretchen Schuldt

Interval Coffee Will Open In Bay View

5. Interval Coffee Will Open In Bay View

Cafe will replace recently vacated Stone Creek Cafe on southside main street.

Jan 26th, 2022 by Jeramey Jannene

Op-Ed: Please, Ascension Wisconsin, Respect Your Workers

6. Op-Ed: Please, Ascension Wisconsin, Respect Your Workers

We deserve fair pay, safer staffing, and paid COVID-19 sick leave.

Jan 25th, 2022 by Wisconsin Federation of Nurses and Health Professionals

New Mayoral Poll Reorders Field

7. New Mayoral Poll Reorders Field

Independent poll shows different order of candidates in the race for mayor.

Jan 23rd, 2022 by Jeramey Jannene

Sheriff’s Deputy Shot During Traffic Stop, Early Morning Alert Sent

8. Sheriff’s Deputy Shot During Traffic Stop, Early Morning Alert Sent

Incident occurred near Interstate 94 and 68th Street.

Jan 26th, 2022 by Jeramey Jannene

Plats and Parcels: Officials Say Wisconsin Finished Second On $20 Billion Intel Campus

9. Plats and Parcels: Officials Say Wisconsin Finished Second On $20 Billion Intel Campus

Plus: Comparing the Intel and Foxconn proposals. And a recap of week’s real estate news.

Jan 23rd, 2022 by Jeramey Jannene

Friday Photos: The Apartments Built Over a Ship

10. Friday Photos: The Apartments Built Over a Ship

Once “the largest hardware store in the world,” soon to be apartments.

Jan 21st, 2022 by Jeramey Jannene

Press Releases

Most popular press releases in the past week.

Deaths of Six Individuals Felt Throughout The Community

1. Deaths of Six Individuals Felt Throughout The Community

To those who have suffered the loss of a family member, friend or neighbor at the hands of this violence, I offer my condolences and my thoughts are with you during this time.

Jan 24th, 2022 by Ald. Russell Stamper, II

New Marquette Law School Poll finds Trump and DeSantis drawing similar support, but each trailing Biden in possible 2024 presidential matchups; election confidence, COVID topics also surveyed

2. New Marquette Law School Poll finds Trump and DeSantis drawing similar support, but each trailing Biden in possible 2024 presidential matchups; election confidence, COVID topics also surveyed

Please note: Complete Poll results and methodology information can be found online at law.marquette.edu/poll

Jan 27th, 2022 by Marquette University

Earnell Lucas Statement on North Side Homicides

3. Earnell Lucas Statement on North Side Homicides

Lucas pledges to maintain order, preserve peace

Jan 24th, 2022 by Earnell Lucas

County Clerk Christenson Calls Out Former Lieutenant Governor Kleefisch’s Hypocrisy on Voting as Indefinitely Confined in 2020 Election

4. County Clerk Christenson Calls Out Former Lieutenant Governor Kleefisch’s Hypocrisy on Voting as Indefinitely Confined in 2020 Election

“The hypocrisy of the Wisconsin Republicans on issues surrounding our elections doesn’t even surprise me anymore, as we witness yet another blatant double standard and ‘do as I say, not as I do’ duplicity from them.”

Jan 21st, 2022 by Milwaukee County Clerk

88Nine Radio Milwaukee Names Danae Davis Interim executive director As Search Committee Is Formed To Fill Role Permanently

5. 88Nine Radio Milwaukee Names Danae Davis Interim executive director As Search Committee Is Formed To Fill Role Permanently

The change in leadership at 88Nine comes as Kevin Sucher steps down from his role as executive director to pursue other opportunities.

Jan 21st, 2022 by 88Nine Radio Milwaukee

Rex Orange County Announces 2022 North American + UK/Ireland Tour Dates

6. Rex Orange County Announces 2022 North American + UK/Ireland Tour Dates

Including Milwaukee, WI- Friday, June 17

Jan 28th, 2022 by Milwaukee World Festival, Inc.

MPD Provides an Update in Sextuple Homicide

7. MPD Provides an Update in Sextuple Homicide

 

Jan 27th, 2022 by Milwaukee Police Department

As Foxconn Fails, Village Trustees Act to Expand Political Power

8. As Foxconn Fails, Village Trustees Act to Expand Political Power

“With no ballot referendum or public input, unaccountable village trustees will extend their terms in office from two to three years. A first in Racine County.”

Jan 21st, 2022 by A Better Mt. Pleasant

Wisconsin doctor slams Sen. Ron Johnson over yet another COVID-19 vaccine disinformation panel

9. Wisconsin doctor slams Sen. Ron Johnson over yet another COVID-19 vaccine disinformation panel

 

Nov 3rd, 2021 by Committee to Protect Health Care

Sarah Godlewski Releases Plan for Rural Wisconsin

10. Sarah Godlewski Releases Plan for Rural Wisconsin

Five-Pillar Policy Proposal Follows Endorsements from Rural Coalition as Godlewski Shows Strength in Communities Other Democrats Often Ignore

Jan 25th, 2022 by Sarah Godlewski

