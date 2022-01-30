The Week’s Greatest Hits
Most popular articles in the past week.
1. City Suspends Southside Bar
Failure to address nuisance designation leads to two-week suspension for La Caleta.
Jan 25th, 2022 by Jeramey Jannene
2. City Grants Supporting New Homes in Josey Heights
Lender, developer working with city to help working people build homes.
Jan 27th, 2022 by PrincessSafiya Byers
3. Data Wonk: How Republicans Are Killing Their Supporters
Right-wing anti-vaxxers help cause more deaths of Republicans nationally and in Wisconsin.
Dec 8th, 2021 by Bruce Thompson
4. Court Watch: 42 Days in Jail for Rolling His Eyes
Judge puts defendant in jail for alleged bad attitude. Appeals court overturns decision.
Oct 8th, 2018 by Gretchen Schuldt
5. Interval Coffee Will Open In Bay View
Cafe will replace recently vacated Stone Creek Cafe on southside main street.
Jan 26th, 2022 by Jeramey Jannene
6. Op-Ed: Please, Ascension Wisconsin, Respect Your Workers
We deserve fair pay, safer staffing, and paid COVID-19 sick leave.
Jan 25th, 2022 by Wisconsin Federation of Nurses and Health Professionals
7. New Mayoral Poll Reorders Field
Independent poll shows different order of candidates in the race for mayor.
Jan 23rd, 2022 by Jeramey Jannene
8. Sheriff’s Deputy Shot During Traffic Stop, Early Morning Alert Sent
Incident occurred near Interstate 94 and 68th Street.
Jan 26th, 2022 by Jeramey Jannene
9. Plats and Parcels: Officials Say Wisconsin Finished Second On $20 Billion Intel Campus
Plus: Comparing the Intel and Foxconn proposals. And a recap of week’s real estate news.
Jan 23rd, 2022 by Jeramey Jannene
10. Friday Photos: The Apartments Built Over a Ship
Once “the largest hardware store in the world,” soon to be apartments.
Jan 21st, 2022 by Jeramey Jannene
Press Releases
Most popular press releases in the past week.
1. Deaths of Six Individuals Felt Throughout The Community
To those who have suffered the loss of a family member, friend or neighbor at the hands of this violence, I offer my condolences and my thoughts are with you during this time.
Jan 24th, 2022 by Ald. Russell Stamper, II
2. New Marquette Law School Poll finds Trump and DeSantis drawing similar support, but each trailing Biden in possible 2024 presidential matchups; election confidence, COVID topics also surveyed
Please note: Complete Poll results and methodology information can be found online at law.marquette.edu/poll
Jan 27th, 2022 by Marquette University
3. Earnell Lucas Statement on North Side Homicides
Lucas pledges to maintain order, preserve peace
Jan 24th, 2022 by Earnell Lucas
4. County Clerk Christenson Calls Out Former Lieutenant Governor Kleefisch’s Hypocrisy on Voting as Indefinitely Confined in 2020 Election
“The hypocrisy of the Wisconsin Republicans on issues surrounding our elections doesn’t even surprise me anymore, as we witness yet another blatant double standard and ‘do as I say, not as I do’ duplicity from them.”
Jan 21st, 2022 by Milwaukee County Clerk
5. 88Nine Radio Milwaukee Names Danae Davis Interim executive director As Search Committee Is Formed To Fill Role Permanently
The change in leadership at 88Nine comes as Kevin Sucher steps down from his role as executive director to pursue other opportunities.
Jan 21st, 2022 by 88Nine Radio Milwaukee
6. Rex Orange County Announces 2022 North American + UK/Ireland Tour Dates
Including Milwaukee, WI- Friday, June 17
Jan 28th, 2022 by Milwaukee World Festival, Inc.
7. MPD Provides an Update in Sextuple Homicide
Jan 27th, 2022 by Milwaukee Police Department
8. As Foxconn Fails, Village Trustees Act to Expand Political Power
“With no ballot referendum or public input, unaccountable village trustees will extend their terms in office from two to three years. A first in Racine County.”
Jan 21st, 2022 by A Better Mt. Pleasant
10. Sarah Godlewski Releases Plan for Rural Wisconsin
Five-Pillar Policy Proposal Follows Endorsements from Rural Coalition as Godlewski Shows Strength in Communities Other Democrats Often Ignore
Jan 25th, 2022 by Sarah Godlewski
