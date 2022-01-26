Jeramey Jannene

Sheriff Deputy Shot During Traffic Stop, Early Morning Alert Sent

Incident occurred near Interstate 94 and 68th Street.

By - Jan 26th, 2022 07:58 am
A Milwaukee County Sheriff vehicle parked below a bridge being crossed my protesters. Photo by Isiah Holmes/Wisconsin Examiner.

A Milwaukee County Sheriff‘s deputy was shot during an early morning traffic stop near W. Adler St. and S. 68th St., just south of Interstate 94.

According to a statement from the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office, a passenger in the vehicle fled on foot and the deputy who initiated the stop followed on foot.

“During the foot pursuit, near 64th & Adler the deputy suffered multiple gunshot injuries,” said the department.

MCSO deployed an emergency alert system that sent thousands of area cell phones buzzing at 3:51 a.m. “64th/Dixon – Shelter in place. Fleeing suspect. Armed and dangerous,” said the alert. The alert described the suspect as “Male/Black, Skinny build, Black t-shirt, no coat.”

As of a 3:30 a.m. report, the deputy was conscious, breathing and receiving care. MCSO reports taking the driver into custody.

No law enforcement agency, at the time of publication has provided a notice that the suspect was in custody. The Milwaukee Police Department and West Allis Police Department are participating in the search. The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner was called to the scene.

Milwaukee Public Schools is enacting virtual schooling for two nearby schools as a result. Both MacDowell Montessori School and Burbank Elementary School will offer remote learning on Wednesday.

It’s the second time in two weeks that a law enforcement officer was shot in Milwaukee. An off-duty MPD detective was shot and injured in the Historic Third Ward when he interrupted an attempted carjacking. Three people have been charged, but the suspected shooter, Keasean J. Ellis-Brown, is still at large. The FBI is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to his arrest.

