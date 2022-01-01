New Faces in New Places
A look at all the new people in new places.
All of the New Faces press releases published by Urban Milwaukee in the past month. Content comes from outside organizations.
AG Kaul Announces Appointment of Tina Virgil to be Division of Criminal Investigation Administrator
December 15, 2021
Dec 15th, 2021 by Wisconsin Department of Justice
Dale Palecek promoted to Chief Programming Office
Dec 14th, 2021 by Milwaukee PBS
2021 MARKETPLACE Community Economic Development Awards recognize notable business and community leaders
WEDC provides recognition to top supporters of minority-, woman- and veteran-owned businesses
Dec 10th, 2021 by Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation
Marquette University professor named first Latina president of Midwest Modern Language Association
Dr. Michelle Medeiros has been named president of the Midwest Modern Language Association.
Dec 9th, 2021 by Marquette University
UW Credit Union Announces New Chief Information Officer Ralph Buelling
Buelling to lead information technology strategy and implementation
Dec 6th, 2021 by UW Credit Union
