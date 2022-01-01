Urban Milwaukee

New Faces in New Places

A look at all the new people in new places.

By - Jan 1st, 2022 04:03 pm

All of the New Faces press releases published by Urban Milwaukee in the past month. Content comes from outside organizations.

Manzanet & Stone to Lead MMSD Commission in 2022

Dec 20th, 2021 by Milwaukee Metropolitan Sewerage District

Alumnus, Comcast president Bill Stemper to Marquette University Board of Trustees

Dec 16th, 2021 by Marquette University

West Bend Police and Fire Commission Announces Timothy Dehring as Chief of Police

Dec 15th, 2021 by City of West Bend

AG Kaul Announces Appointment of Tina Virgil to be Division of Criminal Investigation Administrator

December 15, 2021

Dec 15th, 2021 by Wisconsin Department of Justice

Dale Palecek promoted to Chief Programming Office

Dec 14th, 2021 by Milwaukee PBS

2021 MARKETPLACE Community Economic Development Awards recognize notable business and community leaders

WEDC provides recognition to top supporters of minority-, woman- and veteran-owned businesses

Dec 10th, 2021 by Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation

Marquette University professor named first Latina president of Midwest Modern Language Association

Dr. Michelle Medeiros has been named president of the Midwest Modern Language Association.

Dec 9th, 2021 by Marquette University

UW Credit Union Announces New Chief Information Officer Ralph Buelling

Buelling to lead information technology strategy and implementation

Dec 6th, 2021 by UW Credit Union

