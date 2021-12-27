But only "if everybody sits back and takes a breath" and "every stakeholder" involved.

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Democratic Gov. Tony Evers says he might support an overhaul of Wisconsin’s bail system, which has come under fire from Republicans since the Waukesha Christmas parade deaths.

In an interview Monday Evers told Madison’s WISC-TV that he might support bail reform laws in the wake of the tragedy, but cautioned that any reform would need “every stakeholder” at the table.

“You hate to use tragedy like this to create an impetus to change,” he said. “But if everybody sits back and takes a breath…maybe there’s a way that people that have a violent past could have higher bail. I’m open to that.”

Darrell Brooks, Jr., who allegedly ran over his wife with his SUV, later drove into the Waukesha parade, killing six people and injuring many others, two days after he was released on $1,000 bail. Milwaukee County District Attorney John Chisholm has said his office’s bail request was a mistake, a “human error” by an overworked staff.

Some Republicans have called on Chisholm to resign, and Republican legislative committee withheld a raise for Chisholm. making him the only exception to a 2% raise given to state employees. Republican candidate for governor, Rebecca Kleefisch, has called for Evers to fire Chisholm, who is a Milwaukee County elected official whose current term runs through the 2024 year.

Some lawyers have cautioned against a rush to change the bail system based on this one incident.