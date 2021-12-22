Vos Has Dreadful Record on COVID-19
Offering cynicism and incompetence as state approaches 950,000 cases and 9,800 deaths.
The headlines are alarming: “”Americans feel virus whiplash” (Washington Post), “Omicron’s Spread Certain …” (NYT), “Wisconsin reports highest one-day death count since January” (MJS) and “Rural Wisconsin hospitals ‘burning on the inside’ with COVID-19 surge” (Wisconsin State Journal). The consequences are horrifying: U.S. COVID-19 cases are over 50 million, approaching 950,000 in Wisconsin; U.S. deaths are past 800,000 including nearly 9,800 in Wisconsin.
However, GOP Assembly Speaker Robin Vos has done the opposite. With the exception of one PSA in late 2020 supporting masking and social distancing, Vos has done nothing. He hobbled almost every attempt by Democratic Governor Tony Evers to control the pandemic. Worse, Vos became a purveyor of extreme partisanship, including downplaying the pandemic. In short, a record of studied cynicism and incompetence.
In an interview with the MJS Vos finally let on that he was vaccinated, but it’s not clear if he had two shots plus the necessary booster. No op-eds or public appearances to rebut misinformation and persuade the unvaccinated. Vos blames hospitals being overwhelmed by unvaccinated Wisconsinites infected with COVID-19 for supposedly losing staff because of vaccine mandates. However, the Wisconsin Hospital Association (WHA) sharply disagreed: “Hospital vaccine policies are not what is causing nearly two years of COVID strain and stress on hospitals and their staffs.” Moreover, the WHA pointed out that less than 2 percent of staff have quit. And, Wisconsin Public Radio said: “Rural hospitals report losing 2 percent of workers over COVID-19 vaccine mandates”
The infectious delta and super-infectious omicron COVID-19 variants are circulating in Wisconsin. Why? Johns Hopkins Medicine explains: “The more people who are unvaccinated and infected, the more chances there are for mutations (variants) to occur. Limiting the spread of the virus through maintaining COVID-19 safeguards (mask wearing, physical distancing, practicing hand hygiene and getting vaccinated) gives the virus fewer chances to change. It also reduces the spread of more infectious variants if they do occur.” The American Medical Association and Wisconsin Medical Society strongly support this perspective.
Listen to doctors, not cynical, incompetent politicians. Get fully (two shots) vaccinated and then the necessary booster. It’s the only way back to a normal, safe future.
This column was originally published by Wispolitics.com.
Bill Kaplan wrote a guest column from Washington, D.C., for the Wisconsin State Journal from 1995 – 2009.
More about the Coronavirus Pandemic
- DHS Reminds Wisconsinites of COVID-19 Testing Options - Wisconsin Department of Health Services - Dec 22nd, 2021
- Op Ed: Vos Has Dreadful Record on COVID-19 - Bill Kaplan - Dec 22nd, 2021
- City Hall: Police Union Adopts Vaccine-or-Mask Rule - Jeramey Jannene - Dec 22nd, 2021
- Dimitrijevic Offers Plan to Fight COVID-19 - Jeramey Jannene - Dec 22nd, 2021
- UW System announces new COVID-19 student health care worker initiative - University of Wisconsin System - Dec 22nd, 2021
- Gov. Evers and DHS Announce FEMA Support for Wisconsin Hospitals - Wisconsin Department of Health Services - Dec 21st, 2021
- Pressure Builds on State’s Hospitals - Erik Gunn - Dec 21st, 2021
- Wisconsin Supreme Court to Hear WILL Challenge to Dane County Health Orders - Wisconsin Institute for Law & Liberty - Dec 20th, 2021
- DHS Issues Public Health Advisory about the Omicron Variant - Wisconsin Department of Health Services - Dec 20th, 2021
- How to Stay COVID-Free For Holidays - Matt Martinez - Dec 20th, 2021
Read more about Coronavirus Pandemic here
Op-Ed
-
9 Takeaways on New Stadium InterchangeDec 21st, 2021 by Dan Shafer
-
Evers’ Smart Move on Political MapsDec 19th, 2021 by Dave Cieslewicz
-
Public Museum Must Give Full AccountingDec 14th, 2021 by Christopher Hillard