In April of 2018 newly elected Supervisor Sylvia Ortiz-Velez was stunned by what she encountered in the Milwaukee County government. “I had no idea that we were in such financial trouble,” she says. “A lot of trouble.”

A major contributor to the problem, she soon learned, was the cost of the county’s pension system. “We have no control over the pension we have inherited and it just keeps getting higher and higher. It’s frustrating.”

The county contribution to the pension plan in 2021 was $74 million, plus another $33.4 million to repay pension obligation bonds issued beginning in 2009. That’s $107.4, or more than a third of the entire county property tax levy for that year, to pay for pension benefits. That’s about $94 million more than the average annual contribution back in the 1990s, before the notorious 2000-01 pension plan added lucrative benefits that have helped drive up those costs.

The nationally unique design of the pension plan has cost taxpayers nearly $600 million through 2020, and may cost another $740 million over the next two decades, as Urban Milwaukee estimated in Part I of this series. That has left much less to spend on county services like the parks and bus system, and on maintaining and replacing county buildings, buses and highways.

The county parks system was declining even prior to the 2000-2001 pension plan, as the total staff dropped from 1,195 full-time equivalent (FTE) positions in 1985 to 802 in 2002, as a recent Wisconsin Policy Forum (WPF) report noted. But the decline has been more drastic since then. By 2020, the parks were down to just 450 FTE positions as detailed in a column by Jeremy Lucas, Director of Administration & Planning at Milwaukee County Parks. If Milwaukee were staffed at the national median level for park systems, it would have an additional 300 employees, he noted.

The reason for this is inadequate funding. In 2002, the county provided $30.6 million in tax levy support, as the WPF report noted. That dropped to $23 million in 2012, the group noted, and to $20 million in 2021, as Urban Milwaukee reported. In real, uninflated dollars, that’s a drop of $27 million in annual tax support. The tax provided 12% of the parks budget in 1999, which had declined to 5% by 2019, the WPF found.

But that’s just the operating budget. The parks capital budget has been even more underfunded. The WPF has estimated that the parks system’s total infrastructure repair backlog may exceed $300 million. “Almost every form of parks infrastructure has pressing needs,” the group noted. “Assets that the county should replace within the next 10 years included 85% of parking lots and service yards, 75% of walkways, 73% of parkways, 54% of rated Oak Leaf Trail segments and basketball courts, 48% of tennis courts, and 47% of large buildings.”

The county has also been underspending on other capital projects and has 12 buildings that are in poor condition and have passed their dates “when replacement should be considered,” another WPF report found. The total replacement value for these buildings is more than $225 million.