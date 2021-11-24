Milwaukeeans To Be Thankful For in 2021

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

This used to be a fun column to write. For three years, I got to shine a spotlight on Milwaukeeans doing great things in the community.

Then the pandemic changed everything. Last year we pivoted to recognizing the unsung hero of the pandemic, the essential worker.

A year later, something seems broken. Those essential workers still show up, but we aren’t treating them well.

Whether it’s berating the person who asks you to put on a mask, yelling at short-staffed restaurant workers or blaming someone for a late delivery, I’ve seen it all.

Maybe it’s pandemic exhaustion. Maybe it’s the fact that more than a year later people are still contesting a presidential election. Maybe it’s that Wisconsin ricocheted from the Rittenhouse verdict to the Waukesha parade tragedy in 72 hours.

Whatever it is, it’s left me feeling that we’re being pulled apart at the seams.

So while many families are returning to gathering for Thanksgiving and crowds will undoubtedly return to big-box stores, I have a challenge for you as you encounter others.

By the end of the weekend make sure five strangers know you value them. Whether it’s holding the door for someone, telling someone thank you, tipping a little extra or just saying hello, go that extra step.

This Thanksgiving let’s be thankful for each other, and act like it. We’ll be a better Milwaukee because of it.