The Black and woman-owned Southern-BBQ joint Pat’s Rib Place officially opened for business on Friday, October 22 in the Public Market in the Third Ward. The restaurant serves signature smoked barbecue ribs, chicken wings, beef brisket and an assortment of sauces. Owned and operated by Alisha and Tydus Hayes, Pat’s Rib Place originally opened a location in Waukesha in 2009.

“We created Pat’s as a way to honor great food and hospitality,” stated Alisha and Tydus Hayes in a press release. “The Milwaukee Public Market is a perfect opportunity to expand our products in a location that showcases some of the best offerings in Milwaukee’s food and beverage scene.”

The restaurant’s name is a tribute to Alisha’s mother Pat. Her Southern-style cooking is featured prominently in the food offerings. And Pat was Oprah Winfrey‘s sister, which makes Oprah Alisha’s aunt. Winfrey visited the Waukesha restaurant in 2016, but that location has temporarily closed due to a staff shortage, according to a Facebook post. The new Public Market location marks the first time that Pat’s Rib Place will do business in Milwaukee.

Pat’s Rib Place will occupy 600 square feet of space in between West Allis Cheese & Sausage and St. Paul Fish Company. The restaurant will begin serving food at 11 a.m. during the Public Market’s general operating hours.

Daq Shack Now Open in Rufus King Neighborhood

A new family-owned restaurant serving a variety of daiquiris, hookah options and a New Orleans-inspired food menu is now open in the Rufus King neighborhood. Daq Shack, located at 4191 N. Green Bay Ave., celebrated its grand opening on October 20.

Daq Shack offers 10 flavors of daiquiris, with a variety of sizes including a shareable pitcher. Customers will also have the option to order their daiquiris to-go. Those who choose to enjoy a hookah session can choose from 10 flavors of shisha. A look at the food menu shows an emphasis on seafood and chicken. Those who have been enjoying Milwaukee’s introduction to birria will be happy to see a Birria Flatbread on the menu. A variety of flavors of wings are available, and entrees include a choice of Blackened or Siracha Honey Salmon — both served with asparagus.

“The Daq Shack is an awesome addition to the Rufus King Neighborhood, offering a full menu and bar. These are small business owners who persevered through the pandemic to bring a dynamic business to the area, and I welcome them and wish them prosperity and success,” Alderman Ashanti Hamilton stated in a press release.

The Daq Shack is open Tuesday through Thursday from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m., Friday from 4 p.m to midnight, Saturday from 12 p.m. to midnight and Sunday from 12 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Grab & Go Wraps and Salads Spot Planned for Tosa

The Delicious Bites, a storefront that will sell wraps, salads, soups and baked goods to go is being planned for the East Tosa area. The shop is aiming to open at 6538 W. North Ave., the previous home of Indulgence Chocolatiers, sometime in early December. Carol Deptolla reports:

The Tosa storefront would have coolers holding fresh salads, wraps and soups, including the business’ popular grilled chicken pita and jerk salmon salads. It would have baked goods such as chocolate chip, oatmeal-cranberry and peanut butter cookies, banana bread and Red Velvet cupcakes. It will have coffee and tea, as well. The operation is mainly takeout, but the store will have a few window seats, (owner operator) Tomira White said.

C.C.’s Elbow Room Coming Soon to Brookfield

C.C. Ceman, a longtime Brookfield resident, is planning to open a bar and restaurant called C.C.’s Elbow Room at 2850 N. Brookfield Rd., the former home of Sabelly’s Pub. The bar and restaurant will serve typical bar fare, including burgers, a Friday fish fry and homemade pizza. Evan Casey reports:

Ceman will install a U-Shaped bar that will greet customers when they walk into the space. She hopes the bar will be used by the neighborhood as a gathering place. Bar-goers can order signature Old Fashioneds, Rum and Coke, high-end wines and beers, and local brews from the area, among many other drinks. Sports will be played on the bar’s TVs throughout the day. C.C.’s Elbow Room has a patio that can seat 40. Ceman hopes to have live music outside during the warmer months.

New Cafe For Radio Milwaukee Building

The Stone Creek Coffee located in the 88Nine Radio Milwaukee building at 220 E. Pittsburgh Ave. permanently closed its doors in 2020 due to pandemic-related complications. Now, plans for a new cafe have been announced to take over the vacant space, as part of a $770,000 renovation of the entire two-story building, which will add a kitchen and outdoor seating area. Jeramey Jannene reports: