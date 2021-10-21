Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Halloween is still a week away, but some early Halloween events are here! Put the finishing touches on that costume and get out to one of the many events happening around the city — which, there are a lot of, so hopefully this list will help you make your decision. This week, the Milwaukee County Zoo is again doing its family-friendly spooky drive-thru, which will have families driving their car along a 1.5 mile route while collecting candy and treats. There’s a costume parade happening at Humboldt Park as well as a screening of the Halloween classic Hocus Pocus. And if you haven’t seen Hamilton yet, the award-winning, hip-hop inspired musical is still in town this weekend at the Marcus Performing Arts Center.

October 21-24: Boo at the Zoo

The Milwaukee County Zoo is bringing back its drive-thru experience for Halloween, where guests can ride on Zoo pathways through themed areas decorated with jack-o-lanterns and light shows. Families should bring their trick-or-treat bags, as there will be treats passed out along the 1.5 mile route. The event will cater towards families, so don’t expect anything too spooky — its a “merry-not-scary” ride. Advanced tickets are required for this event, which can be purchased here. General admission is $55 per carload for non-members and $50 per carload for members. The drive-thru will be open 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. each day.

Sure, the Mitchell Park Domes are beautiful on their own, but wouldn’t it be nice to experience them with a glass of wine in hand? Uncorked Wine Fest, a nation-wide event that aims to bring wine, unique venues and gourmet food trucks together, will set up in Milwaukee at the Mitchell Park Domes. The event boasts over 100 different wines and champagnes from all over the world which attendees can enjoy in any of the three domes. There are two tiers of tickets for this event — a VIP bundle ($70) grants ticket-holders an extra hour of unlimited tasting as well as special pours from wineries and a souvenir wine tumbler. General admission ($55) includes wine tasting as well as the tumbler. VIP ticket-holders can attend the event from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. and general admission attendees can attend the event from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. Dress attire is requested but not required. For more information, click here.

October 22-24: Hamilton at the Marcus Center for the Performing Arts

The award-winning and widely popular Hamilton musical is currently in Milwaukee through the weekend at the Marcus Performing Arts Center. Inspired by a 2004 biography of Alexander Hamilton, the musical uses a hybrid of singing and rapping to tell the story of the founding fathers — casting strictly non-white actors as key historical figures. Ticket prices vary depending on seating. For more information or to purchase tickets, click here.

October 23: The Copyrights Record Release Show

Illinois-based pop-punk band The Copyrights is celebrating the release of their album Alone in a Dome, which is being released on the popular indie-punk label Fat Wreck Chords. The band will perform at X-Ray Arcade and receive support from fellow Illinois group The Eradicator as well as local support from Telethon and Avenues. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the show will end at 11 p.m. Vaccination cards or proof of negative COVID test is required for entry.

It’s a haunting on Humboldt Park hill! Chills on the Hill is part of Bay View’s Halloweek event that takes place from Oct. 23-30. For this event, a costume parade led by Cream City Brass Band will circle the hill starting at 4 p.m. Families are encouraged to dress their kids and pets up in costumes. Magician Tom Burgermeister will put on a show at 5:15 p.m., followed by an instrumental performance by the Dick Satan Trio. The event will end with a screening of the classic family-friendly Halloween film “Hocus Pocus.” Food trucks will be parked at the event and Milwaukee County Parks concessions will be pouring drinks.

October 23: First Annual Hallow-Roll

Bike & Body, a studio in Bay View dedicated to providing wellness through physical therapy and biking, is putting on its first ever Hallow-Roll event — a Halloween-themed biking fundraiser. The event will raise money for the Wildlife Rehabilitation Center at the Wisconsin Humane Society. Participants will gather at Bike & Body (2995 S. Delaware Ave.) at 5 p.m. and embark on an 11-mile ride. An after-party will take place at Enlightened Brewery Company (the end point of the ride). The brewery will have tap specials served in souvenir cups and Milwaukee artist Lauryl Sulfate will perform. The event is free to attend and costumes are strongly encouraged. For more info, click here.