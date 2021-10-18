Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

3rd Street Market Hall, the food hall that will open in The Avenue, has once again delayed its opening date. Originally, the hall was set to open sometime in September. Then it was pushed back to Oct. 18. Now the new food hall won’t open until sometime in November. Carol Deptolla reports:

When it opens, the food hall will have Dairyland Old-Fashioned Hamburgers; Midway Bakery; Make Waves vegan juices, smoothies and acai bowls; and the Brew City T-shirt shop. It also will have four hawker stalls: Amano Pan artisanal bread; Middle East Side, serving Middle Eastern sandwiches and other fare; Strega, selling fresh pasta dishes and sweets; and Hot Dish Pantry, selling pierogi and snacks. The central bar will be ready for the opening, and the hall will have yard games, shuffleboard, selfie stations and other activities. Ultimately, the food hall would have two dozen vendors.

Semolina Pasta Sets Grand Opening Date

The upcoming Bay View pasta joint that will specialize in fresh pasta made from organic, stone-ground wheat paired with wine and other imported Italian goodies has set an official grand opening date. Located at 2474 S. Kinnickinnic Ave., the pasta shop is set to open on Oct. 22 and will begin offering hands-on pasta-making classes shortly. Semolina MKE will operate Tuesday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Pasta classes will take place after-hours after the shop closes. Deptolla reports:

Semolina will sell four shapes of extruded, dried pasta ($12 a pound), and five of handmade pastas ($18 a pound). Supplies of handmade shapes will vary. On the sweet side: Semolina likely will stock items such as marmalade and honey. Orlowski has ordered panettone from Sicily for Christmas — “They’re being shipped in November, and they’re in these gorgeous watercolor boxes” — and she’ll have Italian chocolates, as well. “My son has a chocolate from Milan that he loves, and he said, ‘You have to get this,’ ” (Owner Petra) Orlowski said. Wines by the bottle meant to pair with food include ones from Sicily and Langhe but also beyond Italy, from Italian winemakers in Uruguay, an organic Malbec producer in Argentina and from an Austrian maker of rosé.

Southside Dining Week Begins Oct. 23

More than 20 restaurants located on Milwaukee’s Southside will participate in Southside Dining Week, an event that will see each participating restaurant putting out a signature dish for less than $15, which will be available until Oct. 30. Those who RSVP for Southside Dining Week are entered into a drawing to win a $500 Mastercard. Annie Mattea reports: