Colectivo Reopens Prospect Avenue Cafe

Cafe has been closed since January, reopens with limited hours.

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

For the first time since January, you can grab a coffee at Colectivo on Prospect, 2211 N. Prospect Ave.

Colectivo Coffee reopened its East Side cafe Monday. It had closed it in January, saying it was not viable to operate during the pandemic.

It is one of the companies’ oldest cafes, having opened in 1997. The large cafe, which offers a full food and drink menu, offers a variety of seating options inside and outside.

“We’re SO excited to be back and open for business. Please stop by and say hi,” said the company in Facebook and Instagram posts.

The cafe is open from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. every day.

A concert venue in the rear of the space, The Back Room, has continued to operate while the cafe was closed. The venue is booked by the Pabst Theater Group.

Colectivo, which operates 12 cafes in the Milwaukee area, closed and opened a number of cafes during the pandemic. It closed its Historic Third Ward cafe in November, but reopened it in June. Others, including those in Riverwest and Wauwatosa, closed early in the pandemic, but reopened by April 2020 with mobile ordering, contactless pickup and curbside service.

The Bayshore Town Center cafe was closed in 2020 and has not reopened.

The cafe in the US Bank Center closed in November, but has yet to reopen. Its closure is billed as temporary and, unlike the Bayshore location, it still appears on the company’s website.

In the middle of the rolling closures, Colectivo encountered a contested unionization effort. After a tie vote in March, the National Labor Review Board ruled the unionization effort a success in August.

Colectivo also operates three cafes in Madison and five in Chicago.