Downtown Bar A Mixture of Jamaica and South Beach
Tropic will replace Fire on Water in East Town.
Tropic, a new bar, restaurant and hookah lounge, is slated to open in the former Fire on Water space at 518-522 N. Water St.
Owner Hyacinth Nembhardt told Urban Milwaukee she hopes to create an environment that is more mature and sets a different expectation of service. The minimum age for entry will be 24, according to a license application.
Food menu items will include jerk chicken panini, curry shrimp pita pocket and island avocado dip, among several other options.
Hours will be 4-11 p.m. Monday through Wednesday, 4 p.m. to midnight Thursday, 4 p.m. to 2 a.m. Friday, 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Sunday.
Nembhardt also co-owns another bar called Concoctions, located in the Uppa Yard restaurant. Concoctions also has a truck that it operates out of at festivals. Nembhardt is Uppa Yard’s registered agent, but does not hold an ownership interest in the business, according to its liquor license.
The four-story building, built in 1854 and remodeled in 1870, is owned by an affiliate of real estate firm J. Jeffers & Co. The company purchased it for $1.4 million in 2018 from a limited liability company controlled by Rich Meeusen. M13 Graphics occupies the north half of the first floor with other tenant spaces above.
The new bar would be two doors south of Brownstone Social Lounge.
