Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

The Wisconsin Humane Society has pointed out that adoptions have been high during the pandemic, which means that the return of The Brady St. Pet Parade could feature plenty of cute, new faces. And if you’re unable to make the pet parade but still want to show the world how cute your pet it is? Check out the Milwaukee Tattoo Arts Convention, where you can find the perfect artist for adorning your skin with that pet portrait you’ve been wanting for years. The Milwaukee Comedy Festival starts this weekend and the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra is celebrating its grand opening at its new home in the former Warner Grand Theatre.

October 1-3: Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra’s Grand Opening

The Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra is kicking off its long-awaited return to the stage with its 2021-22 season. This not only marks the return of shows for the orchestra, but its first time performing in front of an audience at its new home in the former Warner Grand Theatre located at 212 W. Wisconsin Ave. Performances will include Gershwin’s “Rhapsody in Blue”, Ellington’s “New World A Comin’’ and Stravisnky’s “Firebird Suite.” The show will open with the world premiere of a commissioned performance by composer Eric Nathan. The show will start at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, 7:30 p.m. on Saturday and 2:30 p.m. on Sunday. Showgoers must provide proof of vaccination or negative COVID tests in order to enter. To purchase tickets, click here.

Have you been itching to treat yourself to a permanent makeover from one of your favorite local tattoo artists? Perhaps you’re just looking to naturally stumble upon an unfamiliar artist’s work? The Milwaukee Tattoo Arts Convention will take place this weekend, inviting not only the city’s best tattooers, but also artists from all over the country to showcase their talents at the Wisconsin Center. Artists will enter their tattoos into “Best of” contests, and various vendors and performers will be present to provide additional entertainment. Admission to the event is $20 for a day pass or $40 for a three-day pass. The convention will run on Friday from 2 p.m. to 11 p.m.; Saturday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. and on Sunday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Click here to purchase tickets.

October 2: First Annual Blocktoberfest

West Allis Cheese & Sausage Shoppe is throwing its first ever Blocktoberfest — an outdoor event that will take over Becher Street for a day filled with food, beer, vendors and live music. While West Allis Cheese & Sausage will of course be selling all of your charcuterie board needs, vendors like Becher Meats, Brew City Pickles, Brew City MKE Candle Co. and many more will also be selling their wares. The Bluegrass Allstars will take to the stage from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. followed by a performance from Hungry Williams from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. The event will take place on W. Becher Street S. 68th and S. 70th Streets in West Allis and will run from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.

October 2: 2021 Wisconsin Brewery Running Series

The Wisconsin Brewery Running Series will gather at Lakefront Brewery for a 5k run that will start and end at the brewery. The Wisconsin Brewery Running Series are events that encourage participants to run while raising money for local non-profits — and then rewarding those runners with a cold pint or two. Participation in this particular event will get runners a free beer from Lakefront, a collector’s point glass or seasons swag item, a chance to win door prizes and more. The event will begin at 9:30 a.m. Basic registration is a $30 fee, or participants can get a Brewery Running Series T-Shirt when they register for $45. A $100 registration option includes all of this as well as donating 100% of that money to a local non-profit. To register, click here.

Do you find there to be an uncanny resemblance between you and your pup? Maybe you’ve both been working hard on a trick that you can’t wait to show off to the world? The Brady St. Pet Parade is back, and is giving pet-owners the chance to dress up their best friends in creative costumes and enter them in light-hearted competitions. The parade will start at 1 p.m. and will travel down Brady St. toward St. Rita’s church for the pet blessing by Father Tim Kitzke. The parade will then return to Brady St. and Arlington Pl. For live music by Trapper Schoepp, and will end by 4 p.m. Get there early for contests starting at 12:15 p.m., including a look-a-like contest, a best trick contest, a tail-wagging competition and more. Click here for additional information.

October 3-10: Milwaukee Comedy Festival

The Milwaukee Comedy Festival is celebrating 15 years of making folks laugh with an event that will feature performers from all over the country that will perform in 14 different shows and events at various venues. 2021 headliners include Myq Kaplan performing Oct. 8 at The Laughing Tap; Neil Hamburger performing Oct. 9 at The Laughing Tap; and Lara Beitz on Oct. 10 at Lakefront Brewery. For more information on showtimes and specific performances, click here.