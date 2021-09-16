Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

The second annual Urbano real estate conference ended with a major announcement.

The Hispanic Collaborative is raising a $10 million fund to support Hispanic and Latino real estate developers.

, conference planning chair, told Urban Milwaukee that the fund hopes to make its first investments in late 2022. It would provide supplemental investments to complete financing packages with an aim of making it easier to get Hispanic-led projects off the drawing board and into the ground.

Gamboa is intimately familiar with the need for capital to advance real estate development, he serves as senior vice president at Tri-City National Bank and board chair of the Wisconsin Housing and Economic Development Authority.

The Urbano conference is focused on increasing the number of Hispanic real estate developers, investors, professionals and projects in the Milwaukee area. More than 100 people in attended, hearing from national speakers and participating in breakout sessions with local leaders on career development topics.

Held at Marquette University‘s Alumni Memorial Union, breakout sessions included panel discussions on construction, brokerage and property management career paths, leveraging your personal network to grow your success, how to raise money for projects and a live recording of the Urban Spaceship program that discussed urban design on the South Side.

Full group presentations were given by Department of City Development Commissioner Lafayette Crump, Latino Donor Collaborative President Ana Valdez and Remine founder Leo Pareja. The event was sponsored by lead partner American Family Insurance with support from than a dozen other organizations.

Panelists and moderators included Gamboa, developer, lobbyist, entrepreneur, attorney, Marquette Center for Real Estate director NAIOP Wisconsin head CARW CEO, urban demographer, developerand Wangard president

The collaborative is a program hosted by the Milwaukee Metropolitan Association of Commerce aimed at improving Hispanic well being.

The event helped mark the start of Hispanic Heritage Month, which runs from Sept. 15 to Oct. 15. A formal kickoff, that served as a post-event networking event, is being held Thursday evening at the Deer District beer garden.

“Latinos are driving significant growth and prosperity across the country and in Wisconsin. Our vision for this year’s Hispanic Heritage Month programming is to highlight and showcase these contributions and honor the richness of our culture,” said Hispanic Professionals of Greater Milwaukee executive director Francesca Mayca Wegner in a statement. “We are thrilled to partner with the Hispanic Collaborative and numerous other community leaders to create new partnerships and organize a dynamic month of initiatives and events to honor Hispanic Heritage Month..”

A full calendar of Hispanic Heritage Month events is available at hhm-mke.com.

“Hispanic Heritage Month is a time to honor our heritage and the significant impact Latinos have made in Milwaukee by hosting various educational opportunities, events and initiatives throughout the month,” said Hispanic Collaborative chairman and Marcus Theatres President & CEO

The second annual Urbano conference had a decidedly different feel than the first, held March 10, 2020. The first conference, held on the last day before widespread pandemic-induced shutdowns began, had a nervous energy as attendees discussed what impact they thought COVID-19 might have. The second annual event featured both mask and vaccine requirements, but no sign of attendees shaking hands by tapping feet or singing a song in the bathroom to make sure they watched their hands for 20 seconds.

The importance of the Hispanic community to Milwaukee has grown tremendously in the past two decades. A 2016 UW-Milwaukee study found that without the growth of Milwaukee’s Hispanic community, the city would have lost over 100,000 residents since 1990.