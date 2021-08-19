Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Bust out your favorite green shirt, because Milwaukee’s Irish Fest is back and celebrating its 40th anniversary. This year, the fest is celebrating the heritage of Irish America, and putting an emphasis on the traditions that were carried over from Emerald Isle and other Celtic nations. The Milwaukee Black Theater Festival continues with a weekend long performance of “Pretty Fire,” and if you find yourself hungover on Saturday, Bloody Mary Fest has you covered with more than enough hair of the dog that bit you.

August 19-22: Milwaukee Irish Fest

Milwaukee’s Irish Fest is celebrating its 40th birthday this year, inviting guests to return to the festival and immerse themselves into Irish and Celtic cuisine, music, art and more. This year’s performances are putting an emphasis on the music and heritage of Irish America. Hours for the festival are 2 p.m. to midnight on Friday, 12 p.m. to 12 a.m. on Saturday and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Sunday. The fest is also offering a park-and-ride shuttle program this year. Free shuttles will depart to-and-from Watertown Plank Park and Ride, College Avenue Park and Ride, Brown Deer Park and Ride and Wisconsin State Fair Park and Ride. The fest will take place at the Henry Maier Festival Park located at 1532 N. Wauwatosa Ave. A virtual version of the festival is also available for streaming. For more information, click here.

As part of the 2021 Milwaukee Black Theater Festival, the Milwaukee Chamber Theatre will be putting on a performance of “Pretty Fire”, a story that utilizes traditional African narrative devices to tell the tale of a young girl’s self-realization. “Pretty Fire” fits the theme of the festival, which is “The Strength and Resilience of Black Women,” with its representation of someone who carries themselves with hope and pride even though they’re not given opportunities. For tickets and showtimes, click here.

August 21: Movies in the Park

One Saturday a month, Waterstone Bank is presenting a movie showing at the AMP at Konkel Park in Greenfield. This month’s showing is the latest movie in the popular Pixar animated series, Toy Story 4. The presentation will begin at dusk. The event is free and also includes free popcorn, while supplies last. Additional beverages and snacks can be purchased at the AMP Haus.

August 21: Bloody Mary Festival

Whether it’s because you need a little “hair of the dog” or you just want to kickstart your morning with a cocktail and a snack, the bloody mary always does the trick. Head over to the Fiserv Forum for the Bloody Mary Festival — an outdoor event that will showcase more than a dozen of the state’s best. You’ll get a chance to try bloody mary’s from Loaded Slate, Crafty Cow, Cafe Hollander and more. One ticket to the event includes a bloody mary sample from each participating bar and restaurant, as well as tastings from local restaurants and food trucks, games and photo opportunities. Tickets range from $49.50 to $60.50 and can be purchased here. The event runs from 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Head over to Pulaski Park in Cudahy for a day filled with food and live bluegrass bands. Food and beverages will be available for purchase through the Cudahy Lions Club, and baskets of prizes and sausages will be raffled off with half of all proceeds going towards a new picnic shelter for Pulaski Park. The Bluegrass Fest lineup features Genessee Ridge, KR Bluegrass Band and the Bluegrass All Stars. Admission to the event is free.

August 22: The Great Milwaukee Brewery Bike Race

It’s time to celebrate the fourth annual Great Milwaukee Brewery Bike Race — a race that can be both highly competitive or just for fun. Riders will choose a starting brewery, where they will drink their first beer. They will then race over to the second brewery and drink another beer, and then ride back to their starting point and drink a third beer. Participants will choose either Team Bay View, which will start and finish at Enlightened Brewing Company or Team Riverwest, which will start and finish at Gather Place Brewing Company. The fastest three finishers on each of those teams will win prizes, and the team with the overall fastest time gets bragging rights and a trophy that will display at the winning brewery until the next race. Registration for the race is $15 in advance or $20 the day of the race. For more information or to register, click here.