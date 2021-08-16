Angeline Terry

Cocktail Lounge Planned for Capitol Drive

The Luxury Lounge is planned for 807 E. Capitol Dr.

807 E. Capitol Dr. Photo by Dave Reid.

There is a new cocktail lounge coming to Capitol Drive.

The Luxury Lounge, soon to be located at 807 E. Capitol Dr., will have entertainment including dancing, karaoke and a DJ, according to its license application. The lounge will also serve drinks and have a small menu that includes bar food like mozzarella sticks and chicken tenders.

The application was filed by Tyseria Griffin, who has experience bartending and is being mentored by a good friend who has owned her own bar. Griffin did not add more detail about her friend or the bar she owns on the application. Griffin didn’t respond to a request for more information by the time of publication.

The lounge will be in a building with two commercial units built in 1964, according to city records. The other tenant in the building is H&R Block. The space that The Luxury Lounge is renting was most recently occupied by a RadioShack. The property is assessed at $537,700 and is owned by Hershel Abelman & Ingeborg Jakobson Trustees.

On the license application, Griffin noted that she will be building a bar, adding a second bathroom and adding a kitchen to the building prior to opening.

The Luxury Lounge will be open from 4 p.m. to 1 a.m. Monday through Wednesday, 4 p.m. to 2 a.m. Thursday, noon to 2:30 a.m. Friday and Saturday and noon to midnight on Sunday. Griffin listed October 1 as a proposed opening date on the application.

