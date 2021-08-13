GOP Bill Gives Payments to Workers Quitting Over Vaccination Requirements
Anyone who quits a job over vaccine requirements to receive unemployment benefits under Republican backed legislation.
A GOP-authored proposal to grant unemployment pay to employees who quit their jobs to avoid a COVID-19 vaccine has exactly the wrong end of the stick, a small business lobbying group says.
“The best thing that can be done to help address labor shortages and help small businesses is to increase vaccination rates,” according to Main Street Alliance, which issued a statement Friday morning on the draft legislation.
The draft bill and a co-sponsorship memo surfaced Thursday and were first reported on Twitter by Scott Gordon, the publisher of the culture news and commentary website Tone Madison.
The proposal would create an exemption to Wisconsin’s unemployment insurance law that would allow someone who is fired or voluntarily quits because an employer requires a COVID-19 vaccine, or proof of vaccination, to collect unemployment compensation.
The lead sponsors of the legislation are Reps. Robert Brooks (R-Saukville), Dan Knodl (R-Germantown) and Rick Gundrum (R-Slinger) and Sen. Duey Stroebel (R-Saukville).
“Individuals are better able to determine their personal healthcare needs than government bureaucrats, elected officials, or employers,” the co-sponsorship memo from the authors declares. “Protecting those rights is of paramount importance.”
The legislation’s origins were in striking contrast to the stances that Wisconsin Republican lawmakers, including the sponsors, have taken to put tighter controls and restrictions on applicants for unemployment insurance (UI).
On Twitter, unemployment compensation lawyer Victor Forberger observed that by ending the emergency rule, Republicans had also removed “progressive emergency regs that allowed regular UI because you stayed out of work because of covid.”
The four co-authors of the new proposal also voted with GOP majorities in both houses of the Legislature voting to cut off a federal $300 pandemic supplement to unemployed workers. Evers vetoed the legislation, and a party-line vote fell short of the two-thirds needed to override the veto. That payment automatically ends Sept. 4.
Republican lawmakers pushing to end the supplement have repeatedly contended it was responsible for labor shortages because with the extra pay, workers were getting paid more to stay home — although there has been little evidence for the claim.
On Brooks’ Facebook page on July 27, just below his post touting the new proposal and another in which he opposes employer-mandated vaccinations, he laments the Legislature’s unsuccessful effort to end the federal supplement through the override vote.
But Main Street Alliance, which represents small businesses and has opposed cutting off the federal supplement, said the draft bill would “make it harder to recover from the pandemic.”
The Alliance criticized the Legislature’s Republican majority for “spending the better part of the past six months scapegoating enhanced unemployment insurance and workers across our state for labor shortages in some industries.” The group urged lawmakers “to stop this quixotic effort” and for Evers to veto the legislation if it passes.
In its statement, Main Street Alliance cited recent research from Gusto, a human resources consultant. In July, the firm published a report stating that “aggregate employment in service-sector businesses is little different across states opting to end these benefits early compared to those who have not.”
The Gusto report recommended that instead of ending the federal supplement before its September expiration, “policymakers would be better-served by focusing on achieving higher vaccination rates and ensuring schools and child care centers can re-open in a safe and timely manner.”
Republican lawmakers: Give jobless pay to workers who reject COVID-19 vaccine requirements was originally published by the Wisconsin Examiner.
More about the Coronavirus Pandemic
- MKE County: 102 Hospitalized With COVID-19 Last Week - Graham Kilmer - Aug 13th, 2021
- City of Milwaukee Weekly COVID-19 Update - City of Milwaukee Health Department - Aug 13th, 2021
- GOP Bill Gives Payments to Workers Quitting Over Vaccination Requirements - Erik Gunn - Aug 13th, 2021
- Gov. Evers, DHS Announce 50 Percent of Wisconsinites Fully Vaccinated Against COVID-19 - Gov. Tony Evers - Aug 13th, 2021
- Evers Considering Vaccine Mandate for State Employees - Erik Gunn - Aug 13th, 2021
- Forest County Potawatomi Report COVID-19 Cases From Powwow - Danielle Kaeding - Aug 13th, 2021
- Should Milwaukee Have a New Emergency Health Order? - Jeramey Jannene - Aug 12th, 2021
- Data Wonk: Higher Vaccination Rates Lead To Fewer Deaths - Bruce Thompson - Aug 11th, 2021
- Cultural Institutions and Businesses in Milwaukee’s Hospitality and Performing Arts Industries Urge Milwaukee-area Residents to Get Vaccinated - Pabst Theater Group - Aug 11th, 2021
- Hospitals Reopening COVID-19 Units - Hope Kirwan - Aug 10th, 2021
Read more about Coronavirus Pandemic here