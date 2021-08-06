Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

The time has finally come — the Wisconsin State Fair is back. Pig races, food-on-a-stick and live music will all be present, as well as the fair’s famous Cream Puffs. If the State Fair isn’t your jam, or you just aren’t feeling like being in crowds, the Jumpst(ART) Downtown Buskerfest offers a downtown alternative to catching some live music. Get your arts and crafts fill in at the return of the Firefly Art Fair, and celebrate the start of Bronzeville Week by getting some delicious brunch on King Drive.

August 5-15: Wisconsin State Fair

Cream puffs, live music and food on a stick — three things that Milwaukee certainly didn’t get to experience enough of last year. Thankfully, the Wisconsin State Fair is back this year, and there’s plenty of new bizarre food combinations to be excited about, live music from great local bands and an abundance of family-friendly activities. For a complete list of scheduled events, click here. And for those who feel safer staying at home but don’t want to miss out on the Cream Puffs, the Cream Puff drive-thru is returning again this year, and will run from August 9 to August 13.

Milwaukee punk band Fox Face is celebrating the release of its sophomore full-length album End of Man with a show at the X-Ray Arcade. That album deals heavily with the anxieties, inequalities and feeling of dread that the pandemic brought upon the world. Fox Face is a femme-fronted band often likened to L7 or Bikini Kill, and will be joined by Red Stuff, Negative/Positive, Toadskin and DJ Ken Dirtnap. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the show will start at 7:30 p.m. Admission is $8 in advance or $10 at the door. Click here to purchase tickets.

August 6-8: Jumpst(ART) Downtown Buskerfest

The first ever Jumpst(ART) Downtown Buskerfest will bring three days of live music to Sculpture Milwaukee sites throughout East Town, Westown and the Historic Third Ward areas. Over 60 musicians spanning a variety of genres will perform between noon and 7 p.m., featuring some interactive street performances and musicians as well as a jazz trio performing on The Hop. For a complete schedule of participating performers and where you can find them, click here.

August 7: The Firefly Art Fair Returns

The Firefly Art Fair, which was canceled last year due to the pandemic, returns this year for one day only. From 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., The Firefly Art Fair takes over the Wauwatosa Historical Society located at 7406 Hillcrest Dr. The fair will feature paintings, pottery, ceramics, metal works and more; with a silent auction featuring works from the many participating artists. Admission to the fair is $10 and children under 12 will be admitted for free.

Bronzeville Week, an annual celebration of the historically African American Milwaukee neighborhood, kicks off on Saturday. While there are plenty of in-person and virtual events to check out throughout the week (which you can learn more about by clicking here), it’s also a great opportunity to try out some specially curated brunch menus from restaurants along King Drive. On Saturday, On The Bayou, Mi Casa Su Cafe and SkyBox Sports Bar will run brunch services from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. On Sunday, Mi Casa Su Cafe, Skybox Sports Bar and Rise & Grind Cafe will run brunch services from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

August 12: Sunset Hike and Paint at Three Bridges Park

Join the Urban Ecology Center on a walk through Three Bridges Park that will culminate in a relaxing painting session. Participants are encouraged to bring cameras or phones to take photos of any nature scenes spotted on the walk that they’d like to paint, or to simply attempt a still life painting on the spot. The walk and painting session will run from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. and registration is required to participate. Admission to the event is $14 for members and $9 for non members.