Vacant lot on southside main street is no more.

A new apartment building on Bay View‘s Kinnickinnic Avenue is nearly finished.

BV+ (pronounced “Bay View Addition”), an 18-unit, two-story apartment building from developer Scott Genke, is being constructed on a formerly vacant lot at 2557-2565 S. Kinnickinnic Ave.

The project complements the existing Bay View Building, 2569-2573 S. Kinnickinnic Ave., located immediately south. Genke’s SG Property Development + Management redeveloped that building as well, rehabbing four apartments on the upper floor and creating a new space for Honeypie, a breakfast-focused restaurant, on the building’s first floor. The restaurant opened in recent weeks.

SG Property Development is leading the design of the BV+ building, withof Striegel-Agacki Studio serving as the architect of record. Geoff’s Construction is leading the general contracting on the project.

The exterior of BV+ looks decidedly different than the nearby King Building that SG redeveloped in 2016 into a similar mixed-use format known as the King Lofts, but the massing follows the same principles. That building has 14 apartments, including live-work units, and two street-facing commercial spaces.

The BV+ building will consist of 15 studio apartments, two one-bedroom units and a live-work unit. “Rent will start at $995 and the building will be energy efficient,” said Genke via email in February 2020. Eighteen indoor parking spaces will be included, as well as one outdoor space. Approximately 1,200 square feet of commercial space will be included on the building’s first floor.

Genke first proposed the new building in 2018.

The developer owns a number of other properties in Milwaukee including a two-story mixed-use building at 2870 S. Kinnickinnic Ave. that is now home to a new midcentury-focused resale shop. Across S. Fulton St. his firm owns the 0.7-acre site at 2860 S. Kinnickinnic Ave. where he intends to build an apartment building.

