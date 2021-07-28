Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Contour Airlines will begin flying from Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport. It’s the fourth airline to add Milwaukee’s airport to its roster this year.

The regional airline will provide nonstop, once-a-day flights to Pittsburgh and Indianapolis starting October 12.

“Indianapolis and Pittsburgh are both strategically important business destinations to the Milwaukee community. As business travel resumes, we know that travelers will appreciate the speed, comfort, and convenience of nonstop service,” said Contour CEO Matt Chaifetz in a statement.

The Pittsburgh flights will operate every day except Saturdays. The Indianapolis flights occur every day, with different arrival and departure times on Saturdays.

The outbound Pittsburgh flight will leave at 9:35 a.m. with the inbound flight arriving at 3:30 p.m. The outbound Indianapolis flight will leave at 4:05 p.m. Sunday through Monday and 12:45 p.m. on Saturday. The inbound flight will arrive at 9:00 a.m. Sunday through Monday and 11:50 a.m. on Saturday.

The airline uses 30-passenger Embraer jets with leather seats. Complimentary snacks and beverages are provided and a free checked bag is included with its standard and flexible fares. Introductory fares are being offered for $99.

“Low fares, a comfortable in-flight experience, and new service to two currently unserved markets…it’s the perfect combination that will make Contour’s new flights wildly successful at MKE,” said airport director Brian Dranzik. “This is simply a fantastic new airline announcement for Milwaukee and gives all of us more reasons to choose our hometown airport.”

The county-owned airport reports it now offers nonstop flights to 40 destinations. Southwest Airlines remains the dominant carrier at the airport with a market share of nearly 50%.

Contour Airlines launched in 2016. The company’s older parent company, Contour Aviation, offers charter flights. Prior to a series of service announcements Wednesday, the airline offered service to 13 cities.

Spirit Airlines, an ultra-low-cost, carrier, launched daily, nonstop service to Las Vegas, Los Angeles and Orlando last month. Later this year it will add nonstop service to Phoenix, Tampa, Fort Lauderdale, Fort Myers and Cancun, Mexico.

Sun Country Airlines is launching nonstop flights to Minneapolis, Las Vegas, Phoenix, Fort Myers, FL, and Cancun, Mexico in August.

JetBlue Airways will offer nonstop flights to New York City and Boston starting in 2022.