$98 Million Plan Targets Lead Poisoning
Proposal addressing lead poisoning of children backed by the Coalition on Lead Emergency.
A proposal pending before the Common Council would allocate nearly $100 million in federal funds to address lead poisoning through 2024.
Introduced by Alderman Jose G. Perez, the proposal calls for up to $97.7 million from the city’s $394.2 million American Rescue Plan Act appropriation to be used to reduce childhood lead poisoning. It mirrors a request by the Coalition on Lead Emergency (COLE), a broad-based advocacy and education group that has pushed the city for years to address all sources of lead poisoning.
The biggest portion of the funds, $50 million, would go towards addressing residential properties with lead abatement orders. The city currently reviews the homes of families where a child age six or younger tests positive for a blood lead level of 20 micrograms per deciliter or more and issues a scope of work to a contractor to abate issues related to paint or soil.
The proposal would also allocate $17 million to addressing a key COLE policy goal: lowering the threshold where intervention is required from 20 micrograms per deciliter to five. Lowering the threshold is estimated to add 1,860 annual cases. The Milwaukee Health Department estimated it would contract out 154 abatements in 2020 at a cost of $20,000 to $25,000 each. Much of the work is already federally funded through a multi-year grant.
COLE successfully advocated for an amendment to the 2021 budget that requested $3.55 million to assess, but not abate, the homes of families where a child tested positive for blood lead levels between five and 20 micrograms per deciliter. That amendment was funded by carryover funding as MHD was unable to perform all of the abatements planned in 2020 as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I wanted to get this proposal and this resolution front and center and start a discussion so we can have an impact,” said Perez. He acknowledged that his fellow council members have already expressed a desire to tweak the proposal. The council is also contemplating a number of other ARPA funding proposals, including a $93 million starter plan from Mayor Tom Barrett, a $150 million housing plan from Ald. Robert Bauman and a $400,000 universal basic income plan from Alderwoman Chantia Lewis. Other proposals are also expected. The council already allocated $3.8 million in funding towards the city’s Earn & Learn high school employment program.
“We do support looking at this and using ARPA funds,” said budget director Dennis Yaccarino. But the committee quickly moved to hold the matter for a future meeting.
Barrett’s $93 million proposal is much broader than lead issues, but includes $6 million for contractor training. Council members have publicly said they expect to also delay a vote on that proposal until September, following the council’s August recess.
There could be more certainty on another critical funding source by that time.
Milwaukee currently has approximately 70,000 lead service lines remaining and has a goal of replacing approximately 1,100 per year. In 2018, the cost to replace every lead service line in Milwaukee was estimated at $750 million.
MWW Superintendent Karen Dettmer confirmed on Friday during a Public Works Committee meeting that contractor capacity remains a key issue. She said Milwaukee contractors are currently being hired away to work in Denver as that city works to replace 8,000 service lines per year as a result of falling out of compliance with the Environmental Protection Agency‘s Lead and Copper Rule. Milwaukee is currently in compliance with the rule through its orthophosphate water treatment practices.
The discussion on a lead abatement funding surge comes as the city is again publicly discussing a failure of the Childhood Lead Poisoning Prevention Program and expects to receive an update on a criminal investigation into the program in the coming weeks.
If you think stories like this are important, become a member of Urban Milwaukee and help support real, independent journalism. Plus you get some cool added benefits, all detailed here.
More about the Lead Crisis
- City Hall: $98 Million Plan Targets Lead Poisoning - Jeramey Jannene - Jul 19th, 2021
- City Hall: Update Expected Soon on Criminal Investigation Into Health Department - Jeramey Jannene - Jul 16th, 2021
- City Hall: Anger and Frustration With Milwaukee’s Lead Program - Jeramey Jannene - Jul 15th, 2021
- Public Safety and Health Committee to discuss city’s lead abatement program on Thursday - Ald. Marina Dimitrijevic - Jul 12th, 2021
- City Hall: Milwaukee’s Lead Program Fails Again - Jeramey Jannene - Jun 17th, 2021
- Health Commissioner Johnson Statement on Lead Case - City of Milwaukee Health Department - Jun 17th, 2021
- Enough is enough with MHD lead program mistakes - Milwaukee Common Council - Jun 17th, 2021
- Op Ed: Federal Water Infrastructure Spending Needed - Congresswoman Gwen Moore and Megan Severson - Jun 14th, 2021
- Op Ed: Lead Paint, Poisoning Still An Issue - Joanna Balza - May 7th, 2021
- Moore Hopes Biden Plan Can Replace City’s Lead Pipes - Elizabeth Dohms-Harter - Apr 17th, 2021
Read more about Lead Crisis here
City Hall
-
Milwaukee Water Works Pursuing Rate ChangesJul 16th, 2021 by Jeramey Jannene
-
Update Expected Soon on Criminal Investigation Into Health DepartmentJul 16th, 2021 by Jeramey Jannene
-
Alderwoman Chantia Lewis For U.S. Senate?Jul 15th, 2021 by Jeramey Jannene