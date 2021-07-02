New building being constructed on vacant lot at Humboldt and Wright.

Four new townhomes are taking shape at the northeast corner of N. Humboldt Blvd. and E. Wright St. in Riverwest.

The property was acquired by Anthony Apostoli in 2007 for $95,000 and transferred into a revocable trust affiliated with the Kenosha resident in 2011 for a recorded value of $39,400, according to assessor’s office records.

Now the developer’s firm, Imperial Builders, General Contractor, Inc., is constructing the four attached townhomes on the site, 2500-2504 N. Humboldt Blvd. William Miller, also of Kenosha, is serving as the architect.

The townhomes won’t face N. Humboldt Blvd. when complete. A city permit indicates they’ll have the addresses of 1104-1116 E. Wright ST.

Building materials appear to very locally sourced. The Tyvek-brand insulation wrapping the wood-framed structure also carries the branding of neighborhood hardware store Bliffert Lumber.

Each unit will have its own attached garage and driveway. That will prove to be an asset to residents when The Gig, a tavern located immediately east of the new building, draws large crowds. It will also make it more difficult to find street parking.

But residents may find it easy to ditch their vehicles in favor of a bicycle. Wright Street is part of the new bicycle boulevard network constructed in the neighborhood. They won’t have a previously planned protected bike lane to use on N. Humboldt Blvd. The city ditched the idea of adding protected lanes because of explicitly stated concerns over tree removal and bus use though critics have suggested it was because of a lack of political will to remove the on-street parking. Either way, shortly after the townhomes are finished construction will begin on Humboldt.

My colleague Michael Horne first reported on the housing project in October as part of a profile of two different urban infill projects.

Information isn’t publicly available yet as to whether the units will be for sale or leased as apartments. Much of the infill construction that has occurred in Riverwest in recent years has been of the latter.

Photos