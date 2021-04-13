Jeramey Jannene
Pat’s Rib Place Coming To Public Market

Southern barbecue restaurant run by Oprah Winfrey's niece will open this summer.

Apr 13th, 2021
Milwaukee Public Market.

The Milwaukee Public Market will gain its first barbecue restaurant this summer.

The market announced Tuesday morning that Pat’s Rib Place will open a location in the Historic Third Ward market. It marks the second location for the Black-owned business. Owners Alisha and Ty Hayes opened the original Pat’s Rib Place in Waukesha in 2009.

“The Public Market is one of the venues that has helped put Milwaukee ‘on the map’,” said the owners in a statement. “We are thrilled to showcase our cuisine and family history at such an iconic and well renowned Milwaukee attraction.”

The name is a tribute to Alisha’s mother Pat. Her Southern-style cooking is featured prominently in the food offerings. And Pat was Oprah Winfrey‘s sister, which makes Oprah Alisha’s aunt. Winfrey visited the Waukesha restaurant in 2016, as WTMj reported.

The new Third Ward location will offer smoked barbecue ribs, chicken wings, beef brisket, pulled pork, smoked pastrami, corned beef and an array of sides. The restaurant’s sauces, made in house, will also be available for purchase in to-go jars.

“In every way – from quality product to hospitable customer service – Pat’s reputation is among the best in the Milwaukee area,” said Paul Schwartz, executive director of the market and Business Improvement District #2. “We are beyond excited to welcome Pat’s to the Market, the city of Milwaukee and Third Ward neighborhood, and look forward to expanding our food culture with their mouth-watering culinary offerings for our patrons.”

The two-story market, located at 400 N. Water St., features 17 vendors. In 2019, the last pre-pandemic year, the market saw more than two million visitors and $19.9 million in sales. It opened in 2005.

Schwartz told Urban Milwaukee that the market is not disclosing Pat’s location within the market at this time out of respect to the current vendor.

If you think stories like this are important, become a member of Urban Milwaukee and help support real, independent journalism. Plus you get some cool added benefits, all detailed here.

