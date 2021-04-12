Jeramey Jannene
It’s Black Restaurant Week

20 restaurants across the city offer a range of tasty fare.

By - Apr 12th, 2021 01:34 pm
Sam's Place Jazz Cafe. Photo from Bader Philanthropies.

Milwaukee Black Restaurant Week is back for its sixth year.

A total of 20 Black-owned restaurants, ranging from cafes to barbecue, are participating this year.

Billed as “curbside edition 2.0,” the 2021 edition runs from Monday, April 12th through Sunday, April 18th. Restaurants are offering a mix of dining options – including curbside pickup and delivery.

The annual event is organized by BlankSpace MKE, an art cooperative led by Bridget Robinson and Symphony Zawadi.

“We are excited to once again celebrate the entrepreneurship of our locally owned eateries and want to direct patrons to restaurants that they can support. Last year many of our participating restaurants realized significant sales increase, a surge in media attention and a boost of new customers. This was accomplished at no cost to the restaurant owner,” says the organization’s website.

Approximately half of the participants are new this year. The restaurants are spread across the city, with a few located in the suburbs.

Restaurants are classified into four categories: soul food, lunch & cafe, specialty and BBQ, wings & pizza.

Participants

