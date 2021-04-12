It’s Black Restaurant Week
20 restaurants across the city offer a range of tasty fare.
Milwaukee Black Restaurant Week is back for its sixth year.
A total of 20 Black-owned restaurants, ranging from cafes to barbecue, are participating this year.
Billed as “curbside edition 2.0,” the 2021 edition runs from Monday, April 12th through Sunday, April 18th. Restaurants are offering a mix of dining options – including curbside pickup and delivery.
“We are excited to once again celebrate the entrepreneurship of our locally owned eateries and want to direct patrons to restaurants that they can support. Last year many of our participating restaurants realized significant sales increase, a surge in media attention and a boost of new customers. This was accomplished at no cost to the restaurant owner,” says the organization’s website.
Approximately half of the participants are new this year. The restaurants are spread across the city, with a few located in the suburbs.
Restaurants are classified into four categories: soul food, lunch & cafe, specialty and BBQ, wings & pizza.
Participants
- Arlanderz Chicken & Fish – 1814 N. Farwell Ave., W186N9539 Bancroft Dr. (soul food)
- Ashley’s Que – 1501 W. Center St. (BBQ, wings & pizza)
- Big Daddy’s BBQ and Soulfood – 3248 W. Brown St. (soul food)
- Buffalo Boss – 3536 W. Fond du Lac Ave. (BBQ, wings & pizza)
- Catfish Lounge – 3646 N. Teutonia Ave. (specialty)
- City.NET Jazz Cafe – 306 E. Wisconsin Ave. (lunch & cafe)
- Daddy’s Soul Food & Grille – 754 N. 27th St. (soul food)
- Funky Fresh Spring Rolls – 3536 W. Fond du Lac Ave. (specialty)
- Immy’s African Cuisine – 8103 W. Tower Ave. (specialty)
- Karol’s Kitchen and Catering – 807 W. Atkinson Ave. (specialty)
- Manhattan Mocha – 7600 W. Capitol Dr. (lunch & cafe)
- Mr. Perkins’ Family Restaurant – 2001 W. Atkinson Ave. (soul food)
- On The Bayou – 2053 N. Martin Luther King Jr. Dr. (specialty)
- Rise and Grind Cafe – 2737 N. Martin Luther King Jr. Dr. (lunch & cafe)
- Sam’s Place Jazz Cafe – 3338 N. Martin Luther King Jr. Dr. (lunch & cafe)
- Sauce & Spice MKE – 3536 W. Fond du Lac Ave. (BBQ, wings & pizza)
- SkyBox Sports Bar – 2213 N. Martin Luther King Jr. Dr. (BBQ, wings & pizza)
- Taste of Chicago – 1108 W. Greenfield Ave. (BBQ, wings & pizza)
- Terri Lynn’s Soul Food Express – 10742 W. Hampton Ave. (soul food)
- Twisted Plants – 4905 S. Packard Ave. (specialty)
