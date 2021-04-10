Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Small restaurants need your support to make it through the pandemic.

And you need to eat.

So why not fulfill both needs by ordering food at one of Milwaukee’s locally owned eateries?

At the start of the pandemic, many restaurants struggled to survive . The stay-at-home order meant that restaurants were restricted to pickup and delivery options. A year later, restaurants can now offer dine-in services as long as they continue with mask mandates and social distancing measures.

Below is a list of eateries located in Milwaukee’s South Side.

Beto’s Pizza – pickup, delivery and dine in

Beto’s Pizza, 1234 S. Cesar Chavez Dr., is open from 10 a.m. to midnight Monday through Sunday. Delivery is available from 10:15 a.m. to 11:45 p.m. Sunday through Monday and pickup is available from 10 a.m. to midnight. Those looking to enjoy some delicious pizza can order online or call (414) 559-1586.

Anmol – dine in, pickup and delivery

Anmol, 711 W. Historic Mitchell St., is open for dine in from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday. It offers options for curbside pickup, delivery and frozen meals. Orders can be placed online or over the phone (414) 672-7878.

Sasta Bazaar, 709 W. Historic Mitchell St., Anmol’s grocery store, also is open for in person shopping and delivery. To place an order, call (414) 672-7272. It is open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Sunday.

Damascus Gate – dine in, pickup and delivery (Uber Eats, EatStreet and DoorDash)

Damascus Gate, 807 W. Historic Mitchell St., is continuing to serve Milwaukee. The restaurant offers dine-in services, takeout and delivery. To place an order, customers can call (414) 810-3561. For delivery, customers have the option of choosing DoorDash, EatStreet and Uber Eats. The restaurant is open from 10:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Monday through Sunday.

Vientiane Noodle Shop – pickup

Vientiane Noodle Shop, 3422 W. National Ave., is open seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Click here for the menu. To place an order, call (414) 672-8440.

Bamboo – pickup and delivery (DoorDash)

Bamboo, 3427 W. National Ave., is open for curbside pickup and delivery via DoorDash. To place an order, individuals can call (414) 316-9023. To view the menu, click here. Bamboo is open from 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Thursday, from 10:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. on Friday, from 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

Thai Barbq , 3417 W. National Ave., is open Mondays to Saturdays (closed Tuesdays). It has curbside pickup and delivery options available. Those looking to enjoy some Thai food can order online or call (414) 647-0812.

Mazorca Taco Truck – dine in, pickup and delivery

Mazorca Taco Truck, 636 S. 6th St., is open. To place an order for pickup, customers can use the CashDrop app. Gift cards are also available for purchase. Currently, Mazorca’s hours are from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday, from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday through Saturday and from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday.

Tu Casa – dine in, pickup and delivery

Tu Casa, 3710 W. Lincoln Ave., makes authentic Mexican dishes and is open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Sunday. Using the DoorDash app, customers can place orders for pickup or delivery. Customers can also call (414) 383-4666.

Tres Hermanos – pickup and delivery

Tres Hermanos, 1332 W. Lincoln Ave., is open for pickup and delivery. Hours may vary, so go to the Tres Hermanos Facebook page to see when it is open and for its menu. The restaurant can be reached at (414) 384-9050 or visit EatStreet to place an order.

Guadalajara Restaurant – dine in, pickup and delivery

Guadalajara Restaurant, 901 S. 10th St., is open for dine-in services and continues to take orders for pickup and delivery. The restaurant is open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Wednesday, from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday and from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. To place an order, call (414) 647-2266. Click here for the menu.

1901 S. 31st St. , is open for dine-in services and takeout. To place an order, customers can call (414) 385-9506 or order online . El Señorial is open from 10 a.m. to midnight Monday through Sunday.

Taqueria Los Comales – dine in, takeout and delivery

Taqueria Los Comales, 1306 S. Cesar E. Chavez Dr., is open for dine in, takeout and delivery from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. every day. But orders must be placed before 8:45 p.m. To place an order, call (414) 384-6101.

Orenda Café – dine in, takeout and delivery (GrubHub and Door Dash)

Orenda Café, 3514 W. National Ave., is open for dine-in service from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday. It has takeout and delivery options available with GrubHub and Door Dash. Click here to see the menu. Call (414) 212-8573 to place an order.

Oscar’s Pub & Grill – dine in, curbside pickup and delivery (15 minutes away)

Oscar’s Pub & Grill, 1712 W. Pierce St., is open for business from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Monday through Sunday. Its entire menu is available for pickup and delivery to destinations 15 minutes away. To place an order, call (414) 810-1820. Click here to see the menu. Gift cards are also available for purchase.

Lopez Bakery and Restaurant – dine in and curbside pickup

Lopez Bakery and Restaurant, 1100 W. Historic Mitchell St., has dine-in service and curbside pickup available. The bakery is open from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday and Saturday and from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday. Call (414) 672-1830 to place an order. Gift certificates are also available to purchase.

This story was originally published by Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service, where you can find other stories reporting on fifteen city neighborhoods in Milwaukee.