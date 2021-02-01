Owners of MooSa's on Lincoln Memorial Dr. opening second location on 27th and St. Paul.

A new to-go fast food restaurant serving burgers and custard is planned for Milwaukee’s Merrill Park neighborhood.

Nasser Musa wants to open a new MooSa’s at 405 N. 27th St. The new restaurant would open inside of the BP gas station at the corner W. St. Paul Ave. and N. 27th St.

Cheeseburgers, grilled cheese sandwiches and fried chicken are on the menu via the application license. Fried appetizers like onion rings, fries cheese curds and treats like custard, shakes and sundaes would be served as well.

MooSa’s will offer delivery services, according to the license application. There will be no seating for customers, as the application says service is to-go only.

Planned hours are between 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. from Sunday to Thursday and 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. from Friday to Saturday.

Musa told Urban Milwaukee that he chose the 27th St. location because it was in the busiest intersection in the area and near high traffic areas like the Potawatomi Hotel & Casino and the Marquette University campus.

According to Musa, the northwest-side location will open in the middle of February. A food license application is pending before the Milwaukee Common Council.

A MooSa’s already exists at 2272 N. Lincoln Memorial Dr., serving custard to beachgoers since 2019. Musa said that two other locations are planned for Grafton and Brown Deer.

“We’re excited to expand our brand and we’re looking forward to serving more people,” he said.

Musa also opened Casablanca at 728 E. Brady St. with his brothers in 2005. A second location opened in Brookfield in 2018. A liquor license indicates his brother, Alaa , is the sole owner of the Brady Street location today.

The gas station, owned by Dreamland Petroleum Company, was built in 2014. The 30,828-square-foot, one-story building holds space for a service station, a car wash and a restaurant.

