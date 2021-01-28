Blackwood Brothers Restaurant Coming to Bay View
New American restaurant will offer comfort food, brunch.
Sherrilynn Law will use two decades of service industry experience to open her own restaurant later this year.
Law is opening Blackwood Brothers Restaurant and Social Club at 3001 S. Kinnickinnic Ave. in Milwaukee’s Bay View neighborhood.
“As soon as I saw it, everything came together,” she told Urban Milwaukee.
Historic newspaper advertisements mention the business operating as recently as 1949.
Law has sought to open a restaurant for two years, but credits the inspiration to an experience decades prior. “In middle school, I had a class where we planned and executed an operational restaurant inside the school and served all the parents,” she said. “That whole experience was probably what planted the seed that has been growing in me ever since to want to open my own place.”
She plans to operate from 4 p.m. to midnight Tuesday through Saturday, with brunch from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday through Monday.
“The atmosphere will be rustic and relaxed. I am having tables and booths custom-built using repurposed pallet wood. I am also painting the entire inside a warm grey and filling it with loads and loads of plants and antique tools that I have collected over the years,” Law said.
Law hopes to open her new restaurant as soon as April. She will launch social media pages to provide a specific date and details in the coming weeks.
The restaurant would replace Belli’s Bistro & Spirits, which is moving north to the former Honeypie space at 2643 S. Kinnickinnic Ave.
Belli’s opened in 2018, replacing Pastiche which relocated to downtown Milwaukee.
It’s not the first time the Blackwood history has inspired a new use for the building. Malacara and his wife Kim sought to open Blackwood Reception Hall and Gallery on the second floor in 2011, but those plans did not advance.
Plume, a vintage-focused boutique clothing store, operates in a rear addition to the building.
