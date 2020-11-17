COVID-19 Apocalypse Now
Some Republicans see the need for emergency measures. Why not Wisconsin’s?
“The pandemic has worsened across the country over the last two months, but perhaps nowhere as precipitously as in Wisconsin. Testing centers are overwhelmed, raising the risk of further spread as people who might otherwise learn they are infected delay isolating themselves” (NYT). Hospitals are near capacity, our medical heroes are at a breaking point and PPE is running out. The COVID-19 apocalypse is here.
There are 300,000+ cases, with 2,600+ deaths in Wisconsin. And, many of the sick will suffer lasting “damage (to) the lungs, heart and brain” (NYT). There have been 11 million cases and 250,000 dead nationally. Moreover, there is a leadership vacuum in Washington, despite the mounting horror.
“It seems clear Trump has checked out … . It’s pretty clear he feels wounded. Under those circumstances, the idea he’s going to pay more attention to the details of governance is ridiculous” (Norman Ornstein, conservative scholar). Wisconsin cannot wait for president-elect Joe Biden to take office.
Personal responsibility hasn’t worked. “An evaluation of state policies showed greater declines in daily COVID-19 cases after issuing mask mandates compared with states that did not have mandates” (JAMA). 34 states have mask mandates. Many GOP governors get it. Ohio GOP Governor Mike DeWine said: “Wear a mask, so that your friends, neighbors and family might live.” And, Utah GOP Governor Gary Herbert declared a mask mandate last week: “Under this requirement, all Utahns must wear masks in public … (and) in business settings … . We cannot afford to debate this issue.” Does Vos think those mask mandate conservatives are “dictators”?
Time for a reset. Governor Evers would be wise to ask a prominent Republican to serve in his administration to show goodwill and reinforce that safety rules are nonpartisan. GOP legislative leaders need to meet Evers at least halfway. The “Stop the COVID Spread” coalition (health care and business groups) could be helpful in that, and more.
For example, make the case that wearing a mask is not optional. Point out how Republicans across the nation support a mask mandate. Second, join the AMA in condemning “highly offensive claims that physicians are inflating the number of COVID-19 cases to increase (their) incomes.” Third, lend your skills to help Wisconsin manufacture N95 masks and freezers for vaccine storage. Important for rural hospitals.
Wisconsin is on its own until January. Wearing masks and social distancing (no holiday gatherings, political demonstrations) could help check the COVID-19 surge while vaccine developments advance.
Bill Kaplan wrote a guest column from Washington, D.C., for the Wisconsin State Journal from 1995 – 2009.
More about the Coronavirus Pandemic
- City Hall: Police Will Accompany Health Inspectors - Jeramey Jannene - Nov 17th, 2020
- Free COVID-19 Testing Expanded to Saturday - Graham Kilmer - Nov 17th, 2020
- WI Daily: Record 92 Deaths and 318 New Hospitalizations - Jeramey Jannene - Nov 17th, 2020
- Erpenbach Responds to Vos Press Conference with No New Ideas - State Sen. Jon Erpenbach - Nov 17th, 2020
- A Better Wisconsin Together Applauds Gov. Tony Evers’ New Effort to Take on COVID - A Better Wisconsin Together - Nov 17th, 2020
- Virtual & Drive – Up Housing Resource Fair will Feature Key Agencies, Workshops - Ald. Milele Coggs - Nov 17th, 2020
- Kids From Wisconsin Receives COVID-19 Cultural Organization Grant Award - Kids From Wisconsin - Nov 17th, 2020
- Governor Evers and DHS Direct an Additional $80 Million to Support Skilled Nursing Facilities - Wisconsin Department of Health Services - Nov 17th, 2020
- Op Ed: COVID-19 Apocalypse Now - Bill Kaplan - Nov 17th, 2020
- Wisconsin Teachers’ Unions Defend Local Health Departments’ Authority and Call for Even Stronger Action! - Milwaukee Teachers’ Education Association - Nov 17th, 2020
Read more about Coronavirus Pandemic here
Op-Ed
-
The Virus, Violence and VotingNov 15th, 2020 by John Hagedorn
-
Trump’s Final Trashing of DemocracyNov 14th, 2020 by John Torinus
-
What Native American Heritage Month Means To MeNov 12th, 2020 by Angela Kingsawan