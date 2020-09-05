New Faces in New Places
Girl Scouts Honor Local Women Leaders at Celebrate the Promise Event
The 2020 G.I.R.L. honorees include ‘Go-Getter’ Kamilah Williams; ‘Innovator’ Dr. Aoy Tomita-Mitchell; ‘Risk-Taker’ Elizabeth Rees; and ‘Leader’ Gail Hanson.
Aug 31st, 2020 by Girl Scouts of Wisconsin Southeast
Convergence Resource Center Celebrates Chuntazia Cox as its 2020 ‘Masterpiece Work of ART’
“Celebration of Changed Lives” on Facebook Replaces Traditional Fundraising Banquet
Aug 28th, 2020 by Convergence Resource Center
City of Milwaukee Arts Board announces 2020 Mildred L. Harpole Artists of the Year and Friends of the Arts Awards
Artists Rosy Petri and Ras ‘Ammar Nsoroma were named 2020 Mildred L. Harpole Artists of the Year. Marie Kohler and Fatima Laster were named 2020 Friends of the Arts.
Aug 28th, 2020 by City of Milwaukee Arts Board
Marquette University professors receive $3 million grant for research on exercise in older adults
Dr. Sandra Hunter, along with colleagues Dr. Chris Sundberg and Dr. Robert Fitts received a $3 million R01 grant from the National Institutes of Health for their study on fatigue and the protective effects of exercise in older adults.
Aug 27th, 2020 by Marquette University
Aspirus Infectious Disease welcomes Johonna Asquith, MD
Aug 26th, 2020 by Aspirus
Sangita Nayak Joins Penfield Montessori Academy
Aug 24th, 2020 by Penfield Montessori Academy
First Lady Evers Announces the Wisconsin 19th Amendment Celebration Committee’s Next “Women Who Inspire” Nominees
Committee celebrates Ntxhais “Chai” Moua, Stevens Point and Inez “Midge” Montano, Bayfield
Aug 21st, 2020 by First Lady Kathy Evers
Mora Anderson Joins Penfield Montessori Academy
Aug 19th, 2020 by Penfield Montessori Academy
Marquette University professor and colleagues receive $2.2 million grant for neuroscience research on substance abuse
Dr. David Baker received a $2.2 million grant from the National Institute of Drug Abuse for his study on neuroscientific bases of substance abuse. His colleagues from Marquette are Dr. Robert Peoples and Dr. Alex Savtchouk.
Aug 19th, 2020 by Marquette University
UWM Architecture faculty member wins Fulbright Award to work with students in India
Arijit Sen has received a Fulbright U.S. Scholar Program award in Architecture for the 2020-2021 academic year from the U.S. Department of State and the J. William Fulbright Foreign Scholarship Board.
Aug 19th, 2020 by University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee
First Lady Evers Announces the Wisconsin 19th Amendment Celebration Committee’s Next “Women Who Inspire” Nominee
Committee celebrates Sharlen Moore, Milwaukee
Aug 14th, 2020 by First Lady Kathy Evers
Marquette nursing professor named Ascension Wisconsin Sister Rosalie Klein Endowed Professor
Dr. Lisa Hanson has been named the next Ascension Wisconsin Sister Rosalie Klein Endowed Professor.
Aug 13th, 2020 by Marquette University
Mechanical engineering faculty receive grant to improve robotic dexterity
Dr. Joseph Schimmels has received a $750,000 National Robotics Initiative grant through the National Science Foundation to fund a project that seeks to improve robotic dexterity.
Aug 12th, 2020 by Marquette University
Jacob Werre elevated to new position at TRG Marketing
Aug 11th, 2020 by TRG Marketing
RENEW Wisconsin Announces Heather Allen as Executive Director
Aug 11th, 2020 by RENEW Wisconsin
French professor receives Way Klingler Fellowship Award for the humanities
Dr. Sarah Gendron is the recipient of this year’s Way Klingler Fellowship Award for the humanities.
Aug 6th, 2020 by Marquette University
WI Veterans Chamber Executive Director Selected for Economic Recovery Fellowship
Saul Newton one of 42 nationwide selected to participate.
Aug 5th, 2020 by Wisconsin Veterans Chamber of Commerce
Chemistry professor receives Way Klingler Fellowship Award in science
Dr. Dmitri Babikov is the recipient of this year’s Way Klingler Fellowship Award in science.
Aug 5th, 2020 by Marquette University
First Lady Evers Announces the Wisconsin 19th Amendment Celebration Committee’s New “Women Who Inspire” Nominee
Committee celebrates Deanna Singh, Brookfield
Aug 5th, 2020 by First Lady Kathy Evers
Kat Klawes selected for Economic Recovery Fellowship
Klawes one of 42 nationwide selected to participate.
Aug 4th, 2020 by Wisconsin LGBT Chamber of Commerce
Marquette dental faculty member named American Board of Dental Public Health president
Dr. Christopher Okunseri has been named president of the American Board of Dental Public Health.
Aug 3rd, 2020 by Marquette University
Bayshore Names Mario A. Mireles New Senior General Manager
Aug 3rd, 2020 by Bayshore
