New Faces in New Places

A look at all the new people in new places.

By - Sep 5th, 2020 08:34 am

All of the New Faces press releases published by Urban Milwaukee in the past month. Content comes from outside organizations.

Girl Scouts Honor Local Women Leaders at Celebrate the Promise Event

Girl Scouts Honor Local Women Leaders at Celebrate the Promise Event

The 2020 G.I.R.L. honorees include ‘Go-Getter’ Kamilah Williams; ‘Innovator’ Dr. Aoy Tomita-Mitchell; ‘Risk-Taker’ Elizabeth Rees; and ‘Leader’ Gail Hanson.

Aug 31st, 2020 by Girl Scouts of Wisconsin Southeast

Convergence Resource Center Celebrates Chuntazia Cox as its 2020 ‘Masterpiece Work of ART’

Convergence Resource Center Celebrates Chuntazia Cox as its 2020 ‘Masterpiece Work of ART’

“Celebration of Changed Lives” on Facebook Replaces Traditional Fundraising Banquet

Aug 28th, 2020 by Convergence Resource Center

City of Milwaukee Arts Board announces 2020 Mildred L. Harpole Artists of the Year and Friends of the Arts Awards

City of Milwaukee Arts Board announces 2020 Mildred L. Harpole Artists of the Year and Friends of the Arts Awards

Artists Rosy Petri and Ras ‘Ammar Nsoroma were named 2020 Mildred L. Harpole Artists of the Year. Marie Kohler and Fatima Laster were named 2020 Friends of the Arts.

Aug 28th, 2020 by City of Milwaukee Arts Board

Marquette University professors receive $3 million grant for research on exercise in older adults

Marquette University professors receive $3 million grant for research on exercise in older adults

Dr. Sandra Hunter, along with colleagues Dr. Chris Sundberg and Dr. Robert Fitts received a $3 million R01 grant from the National Institutes of Health for their study on fatigue and the protective effects of exercise in older adults.

Aug 27th, 2020 by Marquette University

Aspirus Infectious Disease welcomes Johonna Asquith, MD

Aspirus Infectious Disease welcomes Johonna Asquith, MD

 

Aug 26th, 2020 by Aspirus

Gov. Evers Appoints Nia Trammell and David Conway to the Dane County Circuit Court

Gov. Evers Appoints Nia Trammell and David Conway to the Dane County Circuit Court

 

Aug 25th, 2020 by Gov. Tony Evers

Meissner Tierney Fisher & Nichols S.C. Welcomes Scott Reigle as an Attorney

Meissner Tierney Fisher & Nichols S.C. Welcomes Scott Reigle as an Attorney

 

Aug 25th, 2020 by Meissner Tierney Fisher & Nichols S.C.

Sangita Nayak Joins Penfield Montessori Academy

Sangita Nayak Joins Penfield Montessori Academy

 

Aug 24th, 2020 by Penfield Montessori Academy

Carol White Elected to Mid-America Chamber Executives Board of Directors

Carol White Elected to Mid-America Chamber Executives Board of Directors

 

Aug 21st, 2020 by Greater Brookfield Chamber of Commerce

Viktor Gottlieb Joins Johnson Financial Group as Senior Vice President – Commercial Banking

Viktor Gottlieb Joins Johnson Financial Group as Senior Vice President – Commercial Banking

 

Aug 21st, 2020 by Johnson Financial Group

First Lady Evers Announces the Wisconsin 19th Amendment Celebration Committee’s Next “Women Who Inspire” Nominees

First Lady Evers Announces the Wisconsin 19th Amendment Celebration Committee’s Next “Women Who Inspire” Nominees

Committee celebrates Ntxhais “Chai” Moua, Stevens Point and Inez “Midge” Montano, Bayfield

Aug 21st, 2020 by First Lady Kathy Evers

Mora Anderson Joins Penfield Montessori Academy

Mora Anderson Joins Penfield Montessori Academy

 

Aug 19th, 2020 by Penfield Montessori Academy

Marquette University professor and colleagues receive $2.2 million grant for neuroscience research on substance abuse

Marquette University professor and colleagues receive $2.2 million grant for neuroscience research on substance abuse

Dr. David Baker received a $2.2 million grant from the National Institute of Drug Abuse for his study on neuroscientific bases of substance abuse. His colleagues from Marquette are Dr. Robert Peoples and Dr. Alex Savtchouk.

Aug 19th, 2020 by Marquette University

UWM Architecture faculty member wins Fulbright Award to work with students in India

UWM Architecture faculty member wins Fulbright Award to work with students in India

Arijit Sen has received a Fulbright U.S. Scholar Program award in Architecture for the 2020-2021 academic year from the U.S. Department of State and the J. William Fulbright Foreign Scholarship Board.

Aug 19th, 2020 by University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee

Gimbel, Reilly, Guerin & Brown Attorney, Kristen Nelson, Chosen as one of Biztimes Notable Women in Law

Gimbel, Reilly, Guerin & Brown Attorney, Kristen Nelson, Chosen as one of Biztimes Notable Women in Law

 

Aug 17th, 2020 by Gimbel, Reilly, Guerin & Brown LLP Gimbel, Reilly,

UW-Milwaukee School of Architecture and Urban Planning Welcomes Sarah Aziz and Lindsey Krug as 2020-21 Fitzhugh Scott Fellows

UW-Milwaukee School of Architecture and Urban Planning Welcomes Sarah Aziz and Lindsey Krug as 2020-21 Fitzhugh Scott Fellows

 

Aug 14th, 2020 by University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee

First Lady Evers Announces the Wisconsin 19th Amendment Celebration Committee’s Next “Women Who Inspire” Nominee

First Lady Evers Announces the Wisconsin 19th Amendment Celebration Committee’s Next “Women Who Inspire” Nominee

Committee celebrates Sharlen Moore, Milwaukee

Aug 14th, 2020 by First Lady Kathy Evers

Marquette nursing professor named Ascension Wisconsin Sister Rosalie Klein Endowed Professor

Marquette nursing professor named Ascension Wisconsin Sister Rosalie Klein Endowed Professor

Dr. Lisa Hanson has been named the next Ascension Wisconsin Sister Rosalie Klein Endowed Professor.

Aug 13th, 2020 by Marquette University

Mechanical engineering faculty receive grant to improve robotic dexterity

Mechanical engineering faculty receive grant to improve robotic dexterity

Dr. Joseph Schimmels has received a $750,000 National Robotics Initiative grant through the National Science Foundation to fund a project that seeks to improve robotic dexterity.

Aug 12th, 2020 by Marquette University

African American Leadership Alliance of Milwaukee Announces Appointment of Deneine Powell as President and CEO

African American Leadership Alliance of Milwaukee Announces Appointment of Deneine Powell as President and CEO

 

Aug 12th, 2020 by African American Leadership Alliance Milwaukee

Werre elevated to new position at TRG Marketing

Jacob Werre elevated to new position at TRG Marketing

 

Aug 11th, 2020 by TRG Marketing

RENEW Wisconsin Announces Heather Allen as Executive Director

RENEW Wisconsin Announces Heather Allen as Executive Director

 

Aug 11th, 2020 by RENEW Wisconsin

French professor receives Way Klingler Fellowship Award for the humanities

French professor receives Way Klingler Fellowship Award for the humanities

Dr. Sarah Gendron is the recipient of this year’s Way Klingler Fellowship Award for the humanities.

Aug 6th, 2020 by Marquette University

Ranell Washington joins WHEDA Board

Ranell Washington joins WHEDA Board

 

Aug 5th, 2020 by Wisconsin Housing and Economic Development Authority

Rep. Kalan Haywood II joins WHEDA Board

Rep. Kalan Haywood II joins WHEDA Board

 

Aug 5th, 2020 by Wisconsin Housing and Economic Development Authority

WI Veterans Chamber Executive Director Selected for Economic Recovery Fellowship

WI Veterans Chamber Executive Director Selected for Economic Recovery Fellowship

Saul Newton one of 42 nationwide selected to participate.

Aug 5th, 2020 by Wisconsin Veterans Chamber of Commerce

Chemistry professor receives Way Klingler Fellowship Award in science

Chemistry professor receives Way Klingler Fellowship Award in science

Dr. Dmitri Babikov is the recipient of this year’s Way Klingler Fellowship Award in science.

Aug 5th, 2020 by Marquette University

Dorothy Buckhanan Wilson Brings Leadership Development Expertise to MyPath Board

Dorothy Buckhanan Wilson Brings Leadership Development Expertise to MyPath Board

 

Aug 5th, 2020 by MyPath

First Lady Evers Announces the Wisconsin 19th Amendment Celebration Committee’s New “Women Who Inspire” Nominee

First Lady Evers Announces the Wisconsin 19th Amendment Celebration Committee’s New “Women Who Inspire” Nominee

Committee celebrates Deanna Singh, Brookfield

Aug 5th, 2020 by First Lady Kathy Evers

Kat Klawes selected for Economic Recovery Fellowship

Kat Klawes selected for Economic Recovery Fellowship

Klawes one of 42 nationwide selected to participate.

Aug 4th, 2020 by Wisconsin LGBT Chamber of Commerce

Marquette dental faculty member named American Board of Dental Public Health president

Marquette dental faculty member named American Board of Dental Public Health president

Dr. Christopher Okunseri has been named president of the American Board of Dental Public Health.

Aug 3rd, 2020 by Marquette University

Bayshore Names Mario A. Mireles New Senior General Manager

Bayshore Names Mario A. Mireles New Senior General Manager

 

Aug 3rd, 2020 by Bayshore

