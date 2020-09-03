Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

There’s plenty to do in the Milwaukee area this week while still maintaining social distancing.

Each week, Urban Milwaukee is curating a list of events that are taking the necessary safety precautions provided by the CDC in order to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

This week we recommend donning some acid-washed jeans and neon colors for an ‘80s themed bike tour of some of Milwaukee’s finest breweries. Have you ever wanted to contribute to brewing a beer? Bring some home-grown hops over to Company Brewing for its Backyard Brew event. And if you missed street vendors this year with all of the canceled festivals, check out the East Side Art Market at the new East Side Art Lot.

September 3-6: Harley Davidson’s Rally Weekend

This year, Harley-Davidson is celebrating Rally Weekend by encouraging socially-distanced riding and events at the Harley Davidson Museum. Recommended riding routes can be viewed through the Harley-Davidson app. Enjoy self-guided tours through the Harley-Davidson Museum, a photo opportunity in front of a replica of the Shed (where Harley-Davidson got its start) and participate in an Engines 101 class that will discuss the inner workings of engines and transmissions. For more information, click here.

Broken Bat Brewing (135 E. Pittsburgh Ave.) and MobCraft Beer (505 S. 5th St.) are teaming up for a two-month long pop-up beer patio event. Every weekend from Sept. 4 until Oct. 25, Broken Bat Brewing will host local food vendors and musicians and have plenty of safe outdoor activities. The event aims to highlight as many Milwaukee breweries and artists as possible for the duration of its two months. This weekend it’s celebrating all things Milwaukee — featuring a performance by Patrick Van Bibber and music from 414MusicFM. Taps will feature all Milwaukee breweries. Those who wish to attend must purchase a $30 ticket that translates to a $30 beer voucher upon arrival. Guests have a choice between a 100-square-foot plot (bringing your own chairs is a must) or a picnic table. Each option only allows for six guests. Reservations are good for 90 minutes, and spots will be sanitized in the 15 minutes between reservations spots. To purchase tickets, follow this link.

September 5-6: Last Chance for Brew City Biscuits Pop-up

This weekend is the last chance to try some of Brew City Biscuits brunch sandwiches from the pop-up that has been taking over Smoke Shack (322 N. Milwaukee St.) in the Historic Third Ward every Saturday and Sunday. The pop-up is specializing in southern-style biscuit sandwiches, such as the Marty McKlucken, which is a biscuit sandwich topped with Nashville hot chicken, sweet and spicy pickles, lettuce, tomato and buttermilk mayo. Some Smoke Shack favorites will also be available. The pop-up will run from 10 a.m to 2 p.m. and offers curbside pick-up.

On the Bus, a cafe-style vegan stand at the Milwaukee Public Market, is collaborating with fellow market resident Margarita Paradise on an outdoor vegan pop-up focusing on Mexican cuisine. The menu will include tacos, tamales, ice cream, elote and margaritas. The event will take place on the south sidewalk outside of the Milwaukee Public Market located at 400 N. Water St. And will run from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. On the Bus and Margarita Paradise are asking that those interested in attending preorder by following this link so that they have an idea of how much food to prepare.

September 5: Gordon Parks Bike Ride

Red Bike & Green-Milwaukee is hosting a bike ride in celebration of Gordon Parks — an African-American photographer, musician, writer and film director best known for his 1971 film “Shaft” and his work as a photojournalist during the civil rights movement. The ride will start at 10 a.m. at Gordon Park located at the intersection of E. Locust St. And N. Humboldt Blvd. Before it kicks off, Red Bike & Green will add an “s” to the Gordon Park sign, commemorating the director. Masks and social distancing rules will be in effect.

September 5: Big Daddy’s BBQ and Soul Food Grand Opening

While Big Daddy’s BBQ (2730 N. Humboldt Blvd.) has been open for a few weeks now, it has yet to officially celebrate. From 12 p.m. to 6 p.m., help celebrate the grand opening of Riverwest’s new BBQ joint. Free samples will be available as well as free book bags and supplies donated by New Hope Youth and Family Services. The event will also feature activities such as face painting, and those who purchase lunch or dinner will be entered into a raffle to win a grill.

September 5: Milwaukee Bike and Brew Tour

Bicycle Benefits Milwaukee is hosting a Milwaukee brewery tour bike ride that will see participants visiting breweries that support the Bicycle Benefits program as well as other community initiatives. The ride, which will total around 62 miles, will start at Component Brewing (2018 S. 1st St., #207) and end at Mobcraft Brewing (505 S. 5th St.). Riders will also stop at Sahale Ale Works (1505 Wisconsin Ave., #170) in Grafton, The Fermentorium (7481 WI-60 Trunk) in Cedarburg and Big Head Brewing (6204 W. State St.) in Tosa. The route will primarily stay on the Oak Leaf Trail. Registration is available beforehand through this link or the day of the event outside of Component Brewing. Registration is $20, which includes a retro fanny pack, a Bicycle Benefits patch, a “free beer” punch card and more. Half of the registration fee is then donated to a local bike organization of your choice. Participants are encouraged to wear masks and ride independently or within small groups to encourage social distancing. The ride is ‘80s themed, so come dressed for the occasion.

Every year, Company Brewing (735 E. Center St.) encourages craft-beer enthusiasts to bring in their home-grown hops to contribute to a community brew. Normally, the event would allow participants to pour the hops in themselves, chat with local brewers and share some beers. However, with social distancing in place, Company Brewing is asking that those who wish to participate drop their hops off between 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. Those who contribute hops will receive a complimentary beer on brew day and on the beer’s release day on Sept. 26 at noon. If you plan on submitting hops, Company Brewing recommends picking the hops the day of the Backyard Brew.

September 5: South Shore Farmer’s Market

Every Saturday until the end of October, the South Shore Farmer’s Market at South Shore Park in Bay View will be open from 8 a.m. until noon. The market is following a new social-distancing format that will allow for safe, fast and easy transactions. Pre-orders can be made from the online store Monday through Thursday.

September 5: Oak Creek Farmer’s Market

Every Saturday until the end of October, the Oak Creek Farmer’s Market will be open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The market has new safety precautions in place and added an online ordering option that includes a drive-thru. Vendors start taking orders for pickup each Monday. The market is located at the Drexel Town Square, at 8040 S. 6th St.

September 5: Greenfield Farmer’s Market

Every Sunday up until the end of October the Greenfield Farmer’s Market at Konkel Park, 5151 W. Layton Ave., will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The market encourages social distancing and mask wearing. And there are one-way traffic arrows to help prevent crowded spaces. The market is accepting cash, Visa, Mastercard and SNAP benefits for payment. For more information, visit the market’s website.

Every Saturday and Sunday throughout September, the East Side Art Lot (a new outdoor hangout spot that Urban Milwaukee previously reported on) will host a socially distanced art and maker market presented by The Waxwing, Milwaukee Makers Market and The East Side BID. From 12 p.m. to 4 p.m., guests can browse 12 vendors while enjoying live local music. Masks are required for this event.

September 6: Riverwest Farmer’s Market

Every Sunday until Oct. 18, the Riverwest Farmer’s Market will take place on N. Pierce Street between E. Center Street and E. Hadley Street (next to the basketball court). Fresh produce, flowers and baked goods are just some of the stuff for sale at the market. Vendors will be set up from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

September 5-6, 8, 10: Fondy Farmer’s Market

Every Saturday, Sunday, Tuesday and Thursday until early November, the Fondy Farmers Market will be set up at 2200 W. Fond du Lac Ave. Fresh vegetables, baked goods, wellness products and more will be sold. The event is taking precautionary measures to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, such as requiring masks and prohibiting eating on-site. Free masks are available at the information booth. SNAP benefits are accepted, and some vendors also accept WIC and Senior vouchers. The market will run from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday and from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

See something we missed? Email info@urbanmilwaukee.com with information about your event.