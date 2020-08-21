Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

There’s plenty to do in the Milwaukee area this week while still maintaining social distancing.

Each week, Urban Milwaukee is curating a list of events that are taking the necessary safety precautions provided by the CDC in order to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

This week we recommend attending some pop-ups. Take advantage of the last Northside Pop-up Farmers Market. There’s also a brunch themed pop-up specializing in breakfast sandwiches. And Rock the Stream is doing things a little differently this week with an actual in-person live performance. Plus, Skylight Music Theatre has a new streamable concert in support of Black lives.

August 22-23: Brew City Biscuits Pop-up Restaurant

For a limited time a restaurant called Brew City Biscuits will take over Smoke Shack (322 N. Milwaukee St.) in the Historic Third Ward every Saturday and Sunday until Sept. 6. The pop-up is specializing in southern-style biscuit sandwiches, such as the Marty McKlucken, which is a biscuit sandwich topped with Nashville hot chicken, sweet and spicy pickles, lettuce, tomato and buttermilk mayo. Some Smoke Shack favorites will also be available. The pop-up will run from 10 a.m to 2 p.m. and offers curbside pick-up.

Every Saturday, Sunday, Tuesday and Thursday until early November, the Fondy Farmers Market will be set up at 2200 W. Fond du Lac Ave. Fresh vegetables, baked goods, wellness products and more will be sold. The event is taking precautionary measures to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, such as requiring masks and prohibiting eating on-site. Free masks are available at the information booth. SNAP benefits are accepted, and some vendors also accept WIC and Senior vouchers. The market will run from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday and from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

August 22: Tosa Farmer’s Market

Every Saturday until Oct. 17, the Wauwatosa Farmer’s Market will be open from 8 a.m. to noon. In accordance with guidelines from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services and local health officials, the market has added new safety precautions to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. Some important guidelines include limiting families to one healthy adult shopper (leave the kids at home if possible), one-way walking traffic routes and pre-ordering for quick pick-up. For a full list of guidelines, check out the Facebook event page. The market is located at Hart Mills Parking Lot at 7720 Harwood Ave.

August 23: Skylight Music Theatre Presents: From Skylight With Love

Skylight Music Theatre is showing its support for the Black Lives Matter movement with a new streamable concert titled “From Skylight With Love.” The concert will act as an opener to the first-annual Milwaukee Black Theatre Festival. “From Skylight With Love” will feature Black Milwaukee artists who have previously worked with Skylight, and will explore various genres such as Broadway classics, pop standards, gospel, swing, rhythm and blues, spoken word and dance. All performers recorded their pieces remotely, and the footage was edited together to create the show. The concert will be available to stream starting Sunday, August 23, at 7 p.m. and will run through September 12. To receive a link for streaming, register here or here. The concert is free, but registration is required.

August 23: South Shore Farmer’s Market

Every Saturday until the end of October, the South Shore Farmer’s Market at South Shore Park in Bay View will be open from 8 a.m. until noon. The market is following a new social-distancing format that will allow for safe, fast and easy transactions. Pre-orders can be made from the online store Monday through Thursday.

Every Saturday until the end of October, the Oak Creek Farmer’s Market will be open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The market has new safety precautions in place and added an online ordering option that includes a drive-thru. Vendors start taking orders for pickup each Monday. The market is located at the Drexel Town Square, at 8040 S. 6th St.

August 23: Greenfield Farmer’s Market

Every Sunday up until the end of October the Greenfield Farmer’s Market at Konkel Park, 5151 W. Layton Ave., will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The market encourages social distancing and mask wearing. And there are one-way traffic arrows to help prevent crowded spaces. The market is accepting cash, Visa, Mastercard and SNAP benefits for payment. For more information, visit the market’s website.

August 23: Riverwest Farmer’s Market

Every Sunday until October 18, the Riverwest Farmer’s Market will take place on N. Pierce Street between E. Center Street and E. Hadley Street (next to the basketball court). Fresh produce, flowers and baked goods are just some of the stuff for sale at the market. Vendors will be set up from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

August 25: Northside Pop-up Farmers Market

The last date for the Northwest Side Community Development Corporation’s pop-up farmers market is Tuesday, Aug. 25. The Northside Pop-up Farmers Market is intended to increase access to fresh food. This week, the market will make an appearance at the MMSD West Basin (Former Bee Bus Site) located at 4350 N. 35th St. from 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Some vendors include Signature Sweets, Pete’s Pops and Red Stone Rice. Social distancing practices will be enforced and masks are required. Cooking demonstrations, raffle prizes and other activities are planned for the event.

The Mobile Boutique Market (like food trucks, but selling clothing) in 2019 was successful enough to be brought back for 2020. However, due to the pandemic, it will be a virtual market this year. Using a platform on BoothCentral, re:Craft & Relic is hosting a virtual event that will allow shoppers to virtually explore the mobile boutiques and interact with their owners. Vendors from all over the country, and Canada, will be selling. The event will run from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. To attend the event, follow this link. This is the final date for the market.

August 27: Rock the Stream presents Whiskey Belles

Rock the Green is doing things a little different this week with its weekly Rock the Stream event. This week’s performance features The Whiskeybelles, an all-women country and Americana trio and will take place at the Harley-Davidson Museum. 20 picnic tables will be set up with a maximum capacity of six guests per table. Tickets for one table are $80 and take-out food and beverages can be purchased for your table from the MOTOR Bar & Restaurant. The event will still be livestreamed via Facebook. Donations for this week’s event will be split between The Whiskey Belles and the Wisconsin Humane Society.

August 27: Open Mic at the Kegel’s Beer Garden

If you miss attending your favorite bar’s weekly open mic events, then head down to Kegel’s Beer Garden at Kegel’s Inn (5901 W. National Ave.) every Thursday for a socially-distanced event. All are welcome to perform and it is encouraged that vocalists bring their own microphones. The event will run from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

See something we missed? Email info@urbanmilwaukee.com with information about your event.