This Weekend’s Protests Against Police Brutality, Racial Injustice
This weekend there is a mural unveiling and a bike ride to celebrate Black lives.
As protests against police brutality and the killing of George Floyd continue in Milwaukee, here is a list of marches and events occurring this weekend. If you plan to go, do your best to social distance and please wear a mask to limit the spread of COVID-19.
Have another protest? Email us at info@urbanmilwaukee.com
Saturday
11 a.m.: The People’s Cookout: Women’s Edition. This event is organized by Milwaukee County Supervisor Sequanna Taylor, Rep. David Bowen and Madeline Brigantti. They ask that those interested meet at the Washington Park Bandshell to show support for “the women that make our community great.”
11 a.m.: Mequon BLM Protest. This protest begins at Mequon City Hall, 11333 N. Cedarburg Rd. The organizer said this is a protest for peace, “until Mequon supports anti-racism strategies, until systematic racism is over, and that people of color feel safe in this community especially our children!”
12 p.m.: Milwaukee to Palestine: Reflections on Shared Liberations. This event takes place at Gordon Park and is being organized by the Party for Socialism and Liberation. It will be a panel, “to discuss the ongoing efforts of liberation, making connections between the Black Liberation struggle in Milwaukee and the century-long movement for the liberation of Palestinians.”
1 p.m.: 31st GarveyFest Celebration. This event will be a virtual event and is organized by the Pan-African Revolutionary Socialist Party. Its theme is described thusly, “Capitalism is the virus; Pan-Africanism is the Vaccine!”
Sunday
1 p.m.: Black is Beautiful Bike Ride. Organized by local musician WebsterX and the Underwear Bike Ride, this event will start at Reservoir Park, 801 E. Meinecke Ave. Cyclists will ride for 12 miles.
3 p.m.: Mural Unveiling. This event is at the intersection of N. 14th and W. Vliet streets. The mural features portraits of 21 Milwaukeeans that are leaders in the Black Lives Matter and LGBTQ rights movements, as well as local political leaders and community organizers.
