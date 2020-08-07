This Weekend’s Protests Against Police Brutality, Racial Injustice

This weekend there is a fundraiser for the Milwaukee protesters marching to Washington D.C.

As protests against police brutality and the killing of George Floyd continue in Milwaukee, here is a list of marches and events occurring this weekend. If you plan to go, do your best to social distance and please wear a mask to limit the spread of COVID-19.

Have another protest? Email us at info@urbanmilwaukee.com

Saturday

12:00 p.m.: Stand For Justice. This protest will stand at the intersection of 27th and Oklahoma with signs protesting police brutality and racism. Organizers say it is a good protest for those unable to attend long protests and rallies.

1 p.m.: Liberate MKE Block Party. Organized by Liberate MKE, the African-American Civic Engagement Roundtable and the Metcalfe Park Community Bridges, this event is at Metcalfe Rising Park at 2600 N. 34th St. There will be food, dancing and discussions about defunding the police.

Sunday

11 a.m.: Redeemer United Church of Christ-Sussex is holding a social justice chalking event at Brunch, a restaurant in Brookfield, at 18985 W. Capitol Dr.

2 p.m.: Wee Chalk Your Walk: MLHS Black Lives Matter Solidarity Protest. Hosted by the Black Educators Caucus MKE. This event will start at Milwaukee Lutheran High School, 9700 W. Grantosa Dr., and will chalk messages of solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement.

3 p.m.: People’s Revolution Fundraiser. A fundraiser is being held for the activists, including Frank Nitty, currently marching to Washington D.C. It will be held at the Captain Pabst Pilot House, 1037 W. Juneau Ave.