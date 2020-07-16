Over 300 people hospitalized for first time in over 30 days.

COVID-19 hospitalizations are on the rise in Wisconsin.

For the first time in 36 days over 300 people are hospitalized with a confirmed case of the disease. There are currently 308 people hospitalized with the disease according to the Wisconsin Hospital Association, an increase of 24 over seven days ago. It’s also up from a three-month low of 235 on July 4th.

DHS reports that 45 people were newly hospitalized in the past 24 hours, above the average of 29.

Will the 308 be a short-term high? The WHA dashboard reports that there are 147 people currently hospitalized with a pending COVID-19 test, down 30 from yesterday and 21 from seven days ago. The figure has not moved in lockstep

The hospitalization total, a lagging indicator of the disease’s spread, comes as the state continues to report a surge in COVID-19 cases. A total of 900 new cases were reported Thursday from 14,271 processed tests, a positive case rate of 6.31 percent.

The state has recorded over 750 new cases seven of the last eight days, a total it had never hit prior. It has also now recorded 900 or more cases in two of the last three days.

The 14-day positive case rate average now stands at 6.79 percent and has increased for 27 straight days after hitting a low of 2.69 percent on June 19th.

And while the positive case rate continues to trend upward, the number of tests has also surged in the past week. For the first time in over a month, the state is near the goal of processing 85,000 tests per week, having recorded 81,835 in the past week.

DHS reported four new deaths, with the statewide total now at 831. The state has recorded a 30-day average of 4.27 deaths, the lowest total since early in the outbreak.

The majority of new cases remain concentrated in individuals under the age of 40 who have a lower hospitalization rate and lower death rate.

A total of 39,627 people have tested positive for the disease since the outbreak began with 16,429 in the past 30 days and 5,719 in the past week. DHS reports that 77 percent of individuals with a confirmed case have “recovered,” as defined by a documented abatement of symptoms or a diagnosis over 30 days ago. The percent fell from a high of 79 as a surge in new cases has been reported.

According to DHS data, 1,578 out of every 100,000 Milwaukee County residents have tested positive for COVID-19 (up from 1,538.3) since the outbreak began. Brown County, which is anchored by Green Bay, has 1,306.1 cases per 100,000 residents (up from 1,288.8). Racine County has 1,260.5 cases per 100,000 residents (up from 1,237.5).

Kenosha (1,106.2), Walworth (801.8), Trempealeau (723.6), Rock (681.8), Dane (623), Dodge (616.3), Forest (543.4), La Crosse (532.9), Lafayette (501.9), Waukesha (488.9), Winnebago (476.7) and Jefferson (464.3) are the only other counties with more than 450 cases per 100,000 residents.

The statewide average of cases per 100,000 residents rose to 685.8 (up from 670.2 yesterday).

For more on how the gap between Milwaukee and the rest of the state continues to grow, see our coverage from yesterday.

There are currently 959 ventilators and 316 intensive care unit (ICU) beds available across the state according to the Wisconsin Hospital Association. Since the data became publicly available on April 10th, WHA has reported an average of 946 ventilators and 387 ICU beds as available.

Charts and Maps

Percent of COVID-19 cases by hospitalization status

Hospitalization status Number of confirmed cases as of 7/16/2020 Percent of confirmed cases as of 7/16/2020 Ever hospitalized 3,968 10% Never hospitalized 22,647 57% Unknown 13,012 33% Total 39,627 100%

Percent of COVID-19 cases resulting in hospitalization with age group

Confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths by gender

Confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths by race

Confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths by ethnicity

Number of positive cases and deaths by county