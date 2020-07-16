Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Perhaps, you’re going a little stir crazy? Maybe you’re out of new recipes and shows to watch on Netflix? Fret not, we’ve got you covered.

Every week, Urban Milwaukee will be curating a list of events that are taking the necessary safety precautions provided by the CDC in order to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. From pop-up take-out restaurants to drive-in movie theaters, there are still plenty of ways for the community to safely come together while practicing social distancing. Here’s what’s happening this week.

July 16-19: Milky Way Drive-In Pop-up

The drive-in theater pop-up outside of Franklin Field at 7035 S. Ballpark Dr. is back with another week’s worth of films. Each day will show a different selection of movies, starting with “Mission: Impossible III” and “True Grit” on July 16 and ending with “Mission: Impossible 6” and “Split” on July 19. Concession stands and food trucks will be present with the option to use the “car hop” delivery service available through online ordering. For a complete list of showings or to purchase tickets, visit milkywaydrivein.com.

July 17-18: Apocalypse Drive-In

Bounce Milwaukee and Milwaukee Record have teamed up for Apocalypse Drive-In — a drive-in movie series focused on dystopian films and lovably cheesy production values. Every Friday and Saturday, the event series shows a double feature. This week, you can catch “Shrek 2” at 8:30 p.m. and “Resident Evil: Retribution” at 10:30 p.m. The event is free to attend — all you need is a vehicle and a working FM radio to broadcast the film’s sound. Curbside food, beverage and merchandise will be provided by Bounce Milwaukee staff. As a bonus, QuizCube Trivia will be providing movie and pandemic trivia before the event begins. Movies are shown on the exterior of Bounce Milwaukee at 2801 S. 5th Ct.

The Marcus Theater drive-in pop-up will be showing two films from July 17 through 19. Catch campy horror classics “I Know What You Did Last Summer” and “Scream” on a 42-foot screen attached to the side of the Majestic Cinema building. Tickets are sold per car and online concession ordering is available. Visit marcustheatres.com for more information on upcoming films and safety guidelines.

July 17-18: South Shore Parking Lot Cinema

South Shore’s parking lot drive-in pop-up will be showing two different double features this week on Friday and Saturday. Catch “Beauty and the Beast (2017)” and “Iron Man” on July 17 or “Iron Man” and Bohemian Rhapsody” on July 18. Tickets are purchased per car and an option for ordering concessions online is available. Visit marcustheatres.com for more information on upcoming films and safety guidelines.

July 17: No Studios Unplugged featuring Q the Sun

No Studios, the collaborative work-and-social space, is hosting a virtual live show sponsored by 88Nine Radio Milwaukee and featuring experimental hip-hop artist Q the Sun. The event aims to drive home the importance of artistic expression during times of need. The performance will be streamed via Youtube, and donations can be made to the performing artist via paypal. The event will begin at 6 p.m.

July 18: Bake Sale for Milwaukee Day of Action Supporting Black Lives Matter

Baked goods will be sold at Cathedral Square Park with the goal of raising funds to support Milwaukee’s Black Lives Matter protests at an event hosted by Cultivate, an online community space and plant bar pop-up. If you’re interested in helping outside of making a purchase, you can donate baked goods (they must be individually wrapped and submitted with a list of ingredients) between 7:30 a.m. and 9 a.m. the day of the event. To sign up for volunteering, visit the Facebook page here. Cash, Venmo and Cashapp payments will all be accepted on site, and don’t forget to wear a mask. The event will run from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. or until the baked goods run out.

July 18: Vegan Brunch Pop-up Takeout

Shanty Town, a vegan pop-up that started creating a buzz on Madison’s east side with its vegan doughnuts, is teaming up with X-Ray Arcade (5036 S. Packard Ave.) to give Milwaukee a taste. The pop-up will be selling three-packs and six-packs of its doughnuts, which will include three flavors: vanilla, chocolate and blueberry lemon. Chicago-based vegan caterer Ste Martaen will also be on deck selling items like vegan wings and a vegan “steak” and “egg” breakfast sandwich. And what would a brunch be without a to-go Bloody Mary or cold brew coffee? X-Ray Arcade will be selling a variety of to-go cocktails and non-alcoholic drinks. To order, visit X-Ray Arcade’s pick-up website ahead of time. The venue’s patio will be open with a first-come-first-serve policy.

The Bay View Community Center is launching a Social Justice Garden and is inviting families to participate and celebrate 50 days of protesting in Milwaukee. The garden will be a rotating space aimed at encouraging reflection, education and action through social justice. For this event, families can partake in an art piece as well as a stepping stone creation station. Information on various youth organizations in need of community support will also be available. The garden will be staffed from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and families are encouraged to stop by at any time. Masks and hand sanitizer will be provided as necessary.

July 18: Virtual Craft Beer and Dessert Pairings

MobCraft Beer and Bougie Berries — a Brown Deer bakery focused on chocolate-covered goods — are teaming up to bring you a virtual craft beer and dessert pairing experience. For $30, you can get four courses designed for parties of two. Each course consists of a MobCraft beer paired with a Bougie Berries treat. A bonus pairing option can be purchased for $12, and a kid-friendly Glitz Berry — berries covered in edible glitter — can be purchased for $3.25. Orders close on July 16 at 10 p.m. and pick-up begins July 18 at 12 p.m. The virtual event for you to follow along with will begin on July 18 at 7 p.m. on Zoom. To sign up, visit the Facebook event page.

July 18: Tosa Farmer’s Market 2020

Every Saturday up until October 17, the Wauwatosa Farmer’s Market will be open from 8 a.m. to noon. In accordance with the Wisconsin Department of Health Services and local health officials, the market has added new safety precautions to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. Some important guidelines include limiting families to one healthy adult shopper (leave the kids at home if possible), one-way walking traffic routes and pre-ordering for quick pick-up. For a full list of guidelines, check out the Facebook event page. The market is located at Hart Mills Parking Lot at 7720 Harwood Ave.

July 18: Oak Creek Farmer’s Market

Every Saturday until the end of October, the Oak Creek Farmer’s Market will be open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The market has new safety precautions put into place and has added an online ordering option that includes a drive-thru. Vendors start taking orders for pickup each Monday. The market is located at the Drexel Town Square located at 8040 S. 6th St.

July 18: South Shore Farmer’s Market

Every Saturday until the end of October, South Shore Farmer’s Market will be open from 8 a.m. until noon. The market is following a new social-distancing format that will allow for safe, fast and easy transactions. Pre-orders can be made from the online store Monday through Thursday.

July 19: Shorewood Farmer’s Market

Every Sunday up until October 25, the Shorewood Farmer’s Market will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. The market is taking the necessary precautions to make the event as safe as possible, such as closing all seating intended for consuming food, prohibiting food samples and following social distance requirements. This year, the market has a new location at the South end of Estabrook Park on the Active Street (Estabrook Parkway near the Benjamin Church House. For more info on the market’s safety guidelines or new location, visit its website at shorewoodfarmersmarket.com.

