32 Cities Devote Most Spending to Police
One-third of state’s largest cities, including Milwaukee, spend more on police than any other function.
A third of Wisconsin’s largest cities spend more on law enforcement than any other function, according to a new analysis by the Wisconsin Budget Project.
Local governments in Wisconsin – including cities, villages, towns, and counties – spend more than $2 billion a year on law enforcement and related costs like jails. Black community leaders have called on policymakers to put that money to alternative services, shifting resources away from law enforcement and towards mental health services, housing, job assistance, and other social services.
In one-third of Wisconsin’s largest cities, or 32 out of the 100 most populous cities, policymakers have chosen to spend more on law enforcement than on anything else, including transportation, sanitation, parks and development, or fire and ambulance services. Each of these top-spending cities allocate at least $1 out of every $5 in their budgets to law enforcement. Among Wisconsin’s ten largest cities, four of them – Milwaukee, Kenosha, Racine, and Appleton – spend more on law enforcement than any other cost.
Three Wisconsin cities go even further, spending more than $1 out of every $3 in their budget on law enforcement: Glendale, Muskego, and Mequon. One thing these highest-spending cities have in common is they are all high-income areas near the City of Milwaukee, and all have a typical household income at least 25 percent higher than the Wisconsin average. In fact, the typical household in Mequon has an income almost twice as high as the typical Wisconsin household.
Recent killings by police officers have heightened concerns that local governments have used resources for law enforcement in ways that harm individuals and communities. The statistics on spending by Wisconsin cities and counties provide a chance to compare how much various municipalities are devoting to law enforcement.
If you think stories like this are important, become a member of Urban Milwaukee and help support real, independent journalism. Plus you get some cool added benefits, all detailed here.
More about the George Floyd Protests
- Wisconsin Budget: 32 Cities Devote Most Spending to Police - Tamarine Cornelius - Jul 7th, 2020
- Experts Say Legal System Impedes Police Reform - Margo Kirchner - Jul 7th, 2020
- Officer Accused of Assaulting Protester - Corri Hess - Jul 6th, 2020
- Plenty of Horne: Quadracci Sets Off Employee Rebellion - Michael Horne - Jul 6th, 2020
- Will MPS End Truancy Program? - Sam Woods - Jul 6th, 2020
- Butler Outspends Milwaukee on Per Capita Policing - Henry Redman - Jul 6th, 2020
- Protesters Call for Justice for Vanessa Guillen - Urban Milwaukee - Jul 5th, 2020
- Group Repainting Defund Mural, MPD Watches - Urban Milwaukee - Jul 5th, 2020
- Protest Day 37: Marches, Celebrations, Calls For Justice - Jeramey Jannene - Jul 4th, 2020
- Rep. Brostoff’s Livestream From Tonight’s March - Urban Milwaukee - Jul 3rd, 2020
Read more about George Floyd Protests here
Wisconsin Budget
-
Should Undocumented Immigrants Get State Relief?May 20th, 2020 by Tamarine Cornelius
-
State Faces April 16 Deadline for Medicaid MoneyApr 7th, 2020 by Jon Peacock
-
Legislature Hasn’t Restored Aid to SchoolsFeb 1st, 2020 by Tamarine Cornelius