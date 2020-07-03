This Weekends Protests Against Police Brutality

List of protests against the killing of George Floyd, police brutality and racial injustices.

As with recent weekends, there are several protests against police brutality and racial injustice planned in the Milwaukee area over this holiday weekend. Urban Milwaukee will add to this list throughout the weekend.

Saturday

TBA: Independence Day Protest Block Party. Organized by Frank Nitty at a location near N. 39th Street and W. Hampton Avenue.

10:00 a.m.: “Moment of Mourning” Event and Community March. March starts at Unity Gospel House of Prayer, 1747 N. 12th St. Organized by Raising the Bar, Unity Gospel House of Prayer and local college students.

12:00 p.m.: Protest Police Violence: Sit-in on Pewaukee Beach. Protest starts at the Pewaukee Public Library, 210 Main St., Pewauke. Organized by Cas Mayhall and Riley Reed.

1:30 p.m..: “Independence” Day Protest and Block Party. Protest begins at Rufus King International High School, 1801 W. Olive St. Organized by Malaina Moore, Ayanna Ellzey and Ahmed Ibrahim.

3 p.m.: Wee Chalk Your Walk Capitol Heights MKE! Will meet at Marshall High School at the corner of N. 60th Street and W. Hope Avenue. Organized by the Black Educators Caucus MKE.

Sunday

12:oo p.m.: Freedom From Racial Injustices In The Land Of The Free Protest. Protest will be held in Civic Center Park, 900 57th St., Kenosha. Organized by Isaac Wallner.

1 p.m.: Black LGBTQ Womxn’s March will meet in Cathedral Square Park. Sign making will begin at 11 a.m. and the march will commence at 3 p.m. Organized by Solana Patterson-Ramos, Audrey Moore, Ashe Elle, Aari Nicole and Dailen Harris.

2 p.m.: We Walk Waukesha for the Children. Protest begins at 515 W. Moreland Blvd. in Waukesha. Organized by Ben Strong.