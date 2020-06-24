Sen. Carpenter Assaulted Near Capitol
State Sen. Tim Carpenter (D-Milwaukee) shares video of his assault during protest at the Capitol yesterday in Madison.
I took this pic- it got me assaulted & beat up. Punched/kicked in the head, neck, ribs. Maybe concussion, socked in left eye is little blurry, sore neck & ribs. 8-10 people attacked me. Innocent people are going to get killed. Capitol locked- stuck in office.Stop violence nowPlz! pic.twitter.com/Zw2hdfYG66
— Tim Carpenter (@TimCarpenterMKE) June 24, 2020
