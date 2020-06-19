This Weekend’s Protests Against Police Brutality

List of protests against the killing of George Floyd and police brutality.

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Friday is Juneteenth, it’s also the 23rd day in a row that Milwaukeeans have protested the killing of George Floyd and police brutality. There are a number of protests and events organized around ending police brutality this weekend. Urban Milwaukee will add to this list throughout the weekend.

Have another march? Email us at info@urbanmilwaukee.com

Saturday

11:30 a.m.: Teach-in, Speak Out! Uprisings and Police Brutality in Milwaukee: This event is at Gordon Park in Milwaukee and is Organized by the Party for Socialism and Liberation.

12 p.m.: Uptown Crossing Neighborhood Clean Up & Kick Back: Organized by Whitney Washington and Quay Ellison, this event begins at Marcus DeBack Playground at the corner of N. 55th Street and W. Wright Street. It will run until 4:30 p.m.

12 p.m.: West Allis Protest: This march will begin in Liberty Heights Park. Organized by Seamus DeCaire and Ashton Monroe.

1 p.m.: BLM March in St. Francis and Cudahy: This protest will meet at the corner of S. Kinnickinnic Avenue and E. Howard Avenue. The march will begin at 2 p.m. and run until 5 p.m.

1 p.m.: March for Inclusivity, for All Black Lives: This protest will meet at 2288 N. Lake Drive and will head south. The protest is organized by Darius Smith, Joy O’Sullivan, Josiah Robinson, Dailen Harris, Charles Tre’Malle McCoy and Natalia Moryns.

1 p.m.: Mequon Black Lives Matter: Organized by Jessica Key. This march will begin at the intersection of Mequon and Port Washington Road in Mequon.

Sunday

2 p.m.: Port Washington Peaceful March, Black Lives Matter Here: This march, organized by Izzi Wickus and Natalie Kelm, begins in Veterans Memorial Park in Port Washington at 2 p.m.

2 p.m.: March Against Hate in Waukesha: Organized by Ben Strong, this march will start at 515 W. Moreland Boulevard in Waukesha.