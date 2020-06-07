Chief Morales Leaves Protest to Yells of “We Don’t Want You Here”
Eric Nehm, the Bucks reporter for The Athletic Wisconsin, posted a video showing Milwaukee Police Chief Alfonso Morales leaving the protest after being shouted at by protesters. A number of them yelling “we don’t want you here.”
Tense moment for Milwaukee Police Chief Alfonso Morales as he walked out of the protest. pic.twitter.com/PflEDFowaG
— Eric Nehm (@eric_nehm) June 7, 2020
