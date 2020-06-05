Nitty Leads Peaceful March While Protecting Against Assassination
Seventh-day is a charm as two large marches take place without incident
Milwaukee’s growing protest movement continues to defy a simple explanation.
A high-profile leader arrested under confusing circumstances, tear gas and rubber bullets used on protesters without a coherent explanation, cars causing property damage at the rear of marches and now a night of completely peaceful protest marches with many politicians in tow, even though one of the march leaders believes a group of white supremacists could be trying to assassinate him.
Frank Nitty, Khalil Coleman and other organizers led a protest march through much of Wauwatosa and Milwaukee’s west side Thursday night while another march, led by Tommy Franecki and Jeremiah Thomas, looped around downtown Milwaukee.
The marches, a response to the murder of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer and other police-related deaths, each drew hundreds of people. It’s the second consecutive day that multiple marches have taken place simultaneously, and unlike Wednesday, the marches didn’t merge.
When Urban Milwaukee asked Franecki if they would meet up, the organizer said the two groups had different opinions on how to keep everyone safe. Another organizer said that those engaging in reckless driving could join another protest that “probably doesn’t give a damn.”
The reckless driving reference comes as organizers have struggled with cars following behind and engaging in dangerous or destructive behavior, including driving on sidewalks, lawns and speeding. Nitty left his march the night prior, calling it over, only to have dozens of cars and a dwindling number of marchers continue on and ultimately gather in Gordon Park around 1:00 a.m. with no sign of a protest message of justice.
Now two incidents with vehicles have occurred. Two police officers and an individual under arrest for obstructing traffic were struck by a vehicle at 3:07 a.m. Thursday morning by members of a car caravan, with the individual sustaining serious injuries. Thursday at 4:45 p.m. a vehicle with seven people inside either coming or going from a protest, based on signs in the car, was driving recklessly down W. Center St., far from either protest, and crashed. One individual in the vehicle died, two others were injured.
Thursday night, both marches went off without incident and featured many a positive call for justice.
Franecki’s march started at Cathedral Square Park and made a loop through surrounding neighborhoods before ending back where it started and dispersing.
Nitty’s march, which lasted almost 10 hours started at N. 27th St. and W. Center St. before heading west to Wauwatosa on W. North Ave. and back into the city on W. Center St. The group appeared poised to head to Mayfair Mall, which was barricaded, but instead went north on the Menomonee River Parkway, turning east on W. Center St.
Both marches drew considerable numbers of people standing in support as marchers passed by.
Nitty and Coleman, who lead their daily march with the support of many others including Rafael Mercado, displayed a much greater degree of organization Thursday afternoon than days prior using radios to communicate ahead, a car with a rooftop speaker system and a noticeably greater focus on controlling the speed and flow of marchers and nearby vehicles.
The Wauwatosa march also had a much greater security element.
Assassination Attempt
The latter portion of Wednesday’s march featured Nitty constantly on the move, with a group of rifle-toting men following him. One wore a flag of the “boojahideen,” a slang reference to warriors believing in boogaloo, an armed revolution to overthrow the government.
Activist Vaun Mayes initially confronted the individuals when they arrived Wednesday evening, all recorded in his live stream video, but Nitty later allowed them to be close to him.
“We gotta watch to make sure they don’t run up on me and shoot me,” said Nitty on Wednesday as the group moved further west into Riverwest. On Thursday he described the strategy as akin to one of keep your friends close, but your enemies closer.
How did he know the group might be after him?
Nitty said he received calls and messages alerting him to a possible threat. “The information just came in like boom, boom, boom,” he said in an interview Thursday. He said his security detail was focused on such things.
But it was unclear if the individuals that showed up were the same ones believed to be out to kill him. “Obviously people aren’t going to say I’m here to kill you,” said Nitty.
“There was some behavior that happened yesterday that was offputting,” he said. Nitty said the individuals were welcome at the events if they are allies, but without weapons.
He said his security detail removed him from the march when the group went north on M. Martin Luther King Jr Dr. “Word was I was going to get hit on Locust and [Martin Luther King Jr. Dr.],” he said.
Who is Nitty’s security detail? At least one member is quite visible. Andre Triplett openly carried an AR-15 rifle at the front of the march Thursday. “I’ve got to protect my man over here,” said Tripplet, in an interview, about why he brought the gun.
“I’m having a very interesting week so far,” said Nitty, a reference to his arrest on the Hoan Bridge.
A Middlebury Center on Terrorism, Extremism and Counterterrorism article explores the boojahideen connection to white supremacy and a push to be considered anti-racist and align with the George Floyd protests.
When the marchers set off Thursday Nitty said that it was important, if anything happened to him, for the group not to riot and to continue marching for justice.
Show Stoppers
Nitty and Coleman’s march stopped frequently for speeches and rallying chants, there was one particular speech that stole the show.
Amerah, a seven-year-old from Milwaukee, delivered an impassioned plea for equality for all while her mother and hundreds of others looked on, many holding up cell phone cameras to capture the moment.
Rafael Mercado rallied the group by telling them that the marches prove Milwaukee isn’t the most segregated city in the country. Each march was made up of a racially-diverse group.
That message was probably best represented when Nitty, a black man with dreadlocks, stopped to dance with Mary Kemnitz, a white woman with curly gray hair, to a song by rapper Tupac.
Kemnitz, a nurse who remembers watching the fair housing marches in 1967 and 1968, told Urban Milwaukee she wanted to be on the right side of justice and has attended multiple marches this week. She also feels being in a crowd during the pandemic is safe for her, she’s already had COVID-19.
There weren’t any speeches by politicians at Nitty’s march, but there were plenty that showed up along the way. Assembly Representatives Jonathan Brostoff and Robyn Vining both walked with the group for portions of the route, as did Alderman Nik Kovac, Senator Lena Taylor and later Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley.
What’s planned for tomorrow? “I don’t know what’s going on tomorrow, this shit is like Where’s Waldo,” said Mayes in his live stream Thursday.
Both Nitty and Mayes expressed joy about how smooth things went Thursday.
“It’s been beautiful,” said Nitty to Mayes about the behavior of the group. At one point Nitty was spotted giving a fist bump to a Milwaukee Police Department officer blocking off oncoming traffic from entering Center Street.
MPD Releases Unrest Footage
While the protest marches have had explicit calls to not engage in vandalism or looting, incidences of such activities have taken place across the city, often far away from the marches.
Milwaukee Police Chief Alfonso Morales has admitted much of the activity is caused by Milwaukee residents that would be engaged in criminal activity regardless of the circumstance. “Those are our local problem people, if there was no reason to loot and riot they would still be involved in criminal activity,” he told John Mercure Tuesday.
The Milwaukee Police Department released an almost four-minute-long video showing some of the incidences. The video also includes interactions between the protest marches and the police, including the 6th and McKinley incident that officials are calling for review of.
It also includes a photo of the dog that Morales said was killed by a trailing member of a car caravan behind one of the marches.
Urban Milwaukee has witnessed the organized marches be self-policing.
Jeramey Jannene covered the Wauwatosa march in-person to N. Swan Blvd and later via video. Graham Kilmer covered the Franecki-Thomas march.
For more videos and photos from the marches, see each of their Twitter threads (Wauwatosa, Downtown).
If you think stories like this are important, become a member of Urban Milwaukee and help support real, independent journalism. Plus you get some cool added benefits, all detailed here.
More about the George Floyd Protests
- Nitty Leads Peaceful March While Protecting Against Assassination - Jeramey Jannene - Jun 5th, 2020
- Organizers End Cathedral Square Protest - Dave Reid - Jun 4th, 2020
- Protest Returns to Cathedral Square - Urban Milwaukee - Jun 4th, 2020
- Frank Nitty Led Protest Heads to Mayfair Mall - Urban Milwaukee - Jun 4th, 2020
- Protest Outside of Wauwatosa City Hall - Urban Milwaukee - Jun 4th, 2020
- Protest to Return to Cathedral Square - Urban Milwaukee - Jun 4th, 2020
- Support & PB&Js for the Protesters - Urban Milwaukee - Jun 4th, 2020
- County Executive Crowley Explains MCTS Shutdown - Urban Milwaukee - Jun 4th, 2020
- Downtown Protest Moves Through Marquette - Urban Milwaukee - Jun 4th, 2020
- Meet Amerah - Urban Milwaukee - Jun 4th, 2020
- Chopper Monitors Downtown Protest - Urban Milwaukee - Jun 4th, 2020
- Father of Sylville Smith peaks at the march - Urban Milwaukee - Jun 4th, 2020
- Car Caravans Have Been a Big Part of the Protests - Urban Milwaukee - Jun 4th, 2020
- Protest Enters Wauwatosa - Urban Milwaukee - Jun 4th, 2020
- Rep. Jonathan Brostoff Joins the Protest - Urban Milwaukee - Jun 4th, 2020
- Second March Reaches North and Humboldt - Urban Milwaukee - Jun 4th, 2020
- Armed Man Joins Protest, To Protect Frank Nitty - Urban Milwaukee - Jun 4th, 2020
- March West on North Ave - Urban Milwaukee - Jun 4th, 2020
- March Heads West on Center Street - Urban Milwaukee - Jun 4th, 2020
- Frank Nitty Address the Crowd - Urban Milwaukee - Jun 4th, 2020
- March to Head to Wauwatosa - Urban Milwaukee - Jun 4th, 2020
- Senator Darling is Part of the Problem - State Senate Democratic Committee - Jun 4th, 2020
- Protests must remain peaceful in the interest of public safety - Ald. Michael Murphy - Jun 4th, 2020
- A Small Crowd Gathers for a March Starting From 27th and Center - Urban Milwaukee - Jun 4th, 2020
- A citizen and two MPD officers struck by vehicle during civil unrest - Milwaukee Police Department - Jun 4th, 2020
- MCTS To Suspend Service Early Tonight - Milwaukee County Transit System - Jun 4th, 2020
- George Floyd Mural Going up at Holton and North - Urban Milwaukee - Jun 4th, 2020
- Lt. Gov. Barnes Delivers Democratic Radio Address on the Killing of George Floyd - Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes - Jun 4th, 2020
- Rep. Zamarripa Statement on Protests - State Rep. JoCasta Zamarripa - Jun 4th, 2020
- Marches Multiply, Council Will Investigate Curfew, Police Response - Jeramey Jannene - Jun 4th, 2020
- MPD responds to the arrest of protestor - Milwaukee Police Department - Jun 4th, 2020
- Car Caravan Returns to District 5 - Urban Milwaukee - Jun 4th, 2020
- With Organizers Gone, Protest Becomes Party at Gordon Park - Urban Milwaukee - Jun 4th, 2020
- Still Some Activity at District 5 - Urban Milwaukee - Jun 4th, 2020
- Protest Appears Over for the Night - Urban Milwaukee - Jun 4th, 2020
- Leaders Call Off March. But Protesters Remain - Urban Milwaukee - Jun 3rd, 2020
- Protesters Arrive at District 5 Police Station - Urban Milwaukee - Jun 3rd, 2020
- Protest Heads Up MLK - Urban Milwaukee - Jun 3rd, 2020
- Armed Alt-Right Group Spotted in Crowds - Urban Milwaukee - Jun 3rd, 2020
- Black Lives Matter Chant Rings Out on Holton Street - Urban Milwaukee - Jun 3rd, 2020
- Protest Leaving the Lakefront, Won’t Loop Tonight - Urban Milwaukee - Jun 3rd, 2020
- Protesters Offroad Along the Lakefront - Urban Milwaukee - Jun 3rd, 2020
- Military Helicopter Patrols Milwaukee? - Urban Milwaukee - Jun 3rd, 2020
- Update: Second Amendment Crowd Shows - Urban Milwaukee - Jun 3rd, 2020
- March Heads North on Lincoln Memorial Drive - Urban Milwaukee - Jun 3rd, 2020
- March Heads to Veterans Park - Urban Milwaukee - Jun 3rd, 2020
- What Happened At 6th and McKinley? - Graham Kilmer - Jun 3rd, 2020
- Mayor Tom Barrett released the following statement regarding the City of Milwaukee emergency curfew: - Mayor Tom Barrett - Jun 3rd, 2020
- Protesters Returning to 6th & McKinley - Urban Milwaukee - Jun 3rd, 2020
- Let the Fire and Police Commission know how you feel about MPD Chief Alfonso Morales - Milwaukee Common Council - Jun 3rd, 2020
- Cars Lead Up the Protest - Urban Milwaukee - Jun 3rd, 2020
- Ald. Nik Kovac Joins the March - Urban Milwaukee - Jun 3rd, 2020
- The Hop Suspends Service for the Day - Urban Milwaukee - Jun 3rd, 2020
- Op Ed: We Don’t Need the National Guard - Leaders Igniting Transformation - Jun 3rd, 2020
- March Pauses in Walker’s Point - Urban Milwaukee - Jun 3rd, 2020
- Dog’s Death Blamed on Protesters - Jeramey Jannene - Jun 3rd, 2020
- Humboldt Park March is on the Move - Urban Milwaukee - Jun 3rd, 2020
- Today’s Protests Get Underway - Urban Milwaukee - Jun 3rd, 2020
- Milwaukee Turners Call for Lasting Measures to Uproot Systemic Racism in Law Enforcement and Oppose Military Responses to the Current Crisis - Milwaukee Turners - Jun 3rd, 2020
- Could Floyd’s Killing Lead to State Reform? - Melanie Conklin - Jun 3rd, 2020
- Five Protest Marches Planned Wednesday - Jeramey Jannene - Jun 3rd, 2020
- Evers Joins Phone Call With Trump - Melanie Conklin - Jun 3rd, 2020
- Rep. Brostoff Statement on George Floyd and Justice - State Rep. Jonathan Brostoff - Jun 3rd, 2020
- Police Chiefs Decry Killing of George Floyd - Elizabeth Dohms-Harter - Jun 3rd, 2020
- Protest Leader Frank Nitty Released - Bruce Murphy and Jeramey Jannene - Jun 3rd, 2020
- MPD Responds to Calls to Share Evidence of Molotov Cocktail - Urban Milwaukee - Jun 3rd, 2020
- March Continues North - Urban Milwaukee - Jun 2nd, 2020
- Peaceful March Leader Frank Nitty Arrested - Jeramey Jannene and Bruce Murphy - Jun 2nd, 2020
- March Making Full Loop - Urban Milwaukee - Jun 2nd, 2020
- Protesters Arrive at Kilbourn and Astor - Urban Milwaukee - Jun 2nd, 2020
- MPD Says Molotov Cocktails Thrown at Officers - Urban Milwaukee - Jun 2nd, 2020
- Organizer Calls For End of Tonight’s March - Urban Milwaukee - Jun 2nd, 2020
- Protest Reaches Ogden and Farwell - Urban Milwaukee - Jun 2nd, 2020
- Rep. Jonathan Brostoff Joins the Protest - Urban Milwaukee - Jun 2nd, 2020
- March Heads Toward Brady - Urban Milwaukee - Jun 2nd, 2020
- Protesters Heading East on Pleasant - Urban Milwaukee - Jun 2nd, 2020
- Standoff on 6th Street - Urban Milwaukee - Jun 2nd, 2020
- More Tear Gas - Urban Milwaukee - Jun 2nd, 2020
- Protesters Head to McKinley Ave. Bridge - Urban Milwaukee - Jun 2nd, 2020
- Frank Nitty in Custody - Urban Milwaukee - Jun 2nd, 2020
- Council President Chevy Johnson Joined the Protest - Urban Milwaukee - Jun 2nd, 2020
- Protesters Flee Tear Gas - Urban Milwaukee - Jun 2nd, 2020
- March Enters I-794 - Urban Milwaukee - Jun 2nd, 2020
- Heading South on Milwaukee Street - Urban Milwaukee - Jun 2nd, 2020
- March Returning to City Hall - Urban Milwaukee - Jun 2nd, 2020
- March Heads South on Vel R. Phillips Ave. - Urban Milwaukee - Jun 2nd, 2020
- How to Protest During a Pandemic - Graham Kilmer - Jun 2nd, 2020
- March Heads East - Urban Milwaukee - Jun 2nd, 2020
- March is on the Move, WebsterX Cycles Thru - Urban Milwaukee - Jun 2nd, 2020
- MPD Officers Kneel With Marchers - Urban Milwaukee - Jun 2nd, 2020
- Frank Nitty Addresses the Crowd - Urban Milwaukee - Jun 2nd, 2020
- Mayor Tom Barrett released the following statement regarding the City of Milwaukee emergency curfew: - Mayor Tom Barrett - Jun 2nd, 2020
- March Arrives at MPD Headquarters - Urban Milwaukee - Jun 2nd, 2020
- March Arrives at City Hall - Urban Milwaukee - Jun 2nd, 2020
- Onlooker Simulates Shooting Protesters - Urban Milwaukee - Jun 2nd, 2020
- Supervisor Clancy Calls for Policy Adoption to Protect Protestors During the Coronavirus Pandemic - Sup. Ryan Clancy - Jun 2nd, 2020
- March Enters the Third Ward - Urban Milwaukee - Jun 2nd, 2020
- March Arrives at National Avenue - Urban Milwaukee - Jun 2nd, 2020
- March Arrives on Mitchell Street - Urban Milwaukee - Jun 2nd, 2020
- Rafael Mercado Speaks to the Crowd - Urban Milwaukee - Jun 2nd, 2020
- Murphy’s Law: Are Police Overreacting to Protests? - Bruce Murphy - Jun 2nd, 2020
- Protesters Pause to Kneel - Urban Milwaukee - Jun 2nd, 2020
- City Attorney Tearman Spencer Statement on Peaceful Protests - Tearman Spencer - Jun 2nd, 2020
- Today’s March Gets Underway In Bay View - Urban Milwaukee - Jun 2nd, 2020
- Gov. Evers: We Must Confront Society’s Comfort with Racism - Gov. Tony Evers - Jun 2nd, 2020
- Op Ed: Barrett, Democrats Must Address Racism - Joey Grihalva - Jun 2nd, 2020
- Community Leaders List Changes Protestors Want - Corri Hess - Jun 2nd, 2020
- Supervisor Wasserman Statement on the Death of George Floyd - Sup. Sheldon Wasserman - Jun 2nd, 2020
- Many Milwaukee Leaders Support Protests - Isiah Holmes - Jun 2nd, 2020
- Safe & Sound Issues Statement Regarding George Floyd’s Death - Safe & Sound - Jun 2nd, 2020
- Peaceful March Ends at 3 a.m. Near Capitol Dr. - Jeramey Jannene - Jun 2nd, 2020
- Protesters Pass Bayshore, Head Back South - Dave Reid - Jun 2nd, 2020
- Trouble at Burns Commons - Urban Milwaukee - Jun 2nd, 2020
- March Enters Whitefish Bay - Urban Milwaukee - Jun 2nd, 2020
- March Goes Deep Into Shorewood - Urban Milwaukee - Jun 1st, 2020
- Fireworks - Urban Milwaukee - Jun 1st, 2020
- Fourth Night of Protest Begins Peacefully - Graham Kilmer - Jun 1st, 2020
- MPD Blocks Protesters From Heading West to MLK - Urban Milwaukee - Jun 1st, 2020
- Protesters Continue Recruiting People to “Walk With Us” - Urban Milwaukee - Jun 1st, 2020
- Avenir Vandalized, Tagger Banished - Urban Milwaukee - Jun 1st, 2020
- Protest Moves Slowly up Milwaukee Street - Urban Milwaukee - Jun 1st, 2020
- “Walk With Us” - Urban Milwaukee - Jun 1st, 2020
- Police Arrive on Water Street - Urban Milwaukee - Jun 1st, 2020
- Are Cars Central to Protest in Milwaukee? - Urban Milwaukee - Jun 1st, 2020
- Protesters Stop at Red Arrow Park - Urban Milwaukee - Jun 1st, 2020
- Supervisor Clancy Statement on His Arrest - Sup. Ryan Clancy - Jun 1st, 2020
- Protesters Stop to Cheer - Urban Milwaukee - Jun 1st, 2020
- Protest Comes Down Holton - Urban Milwaukee - Jun 1st, 2020
- City Imposes Third 9 p.m. Curfew Monday - Jeramey Jannene - Jun 1st, 2020
- Wisconsin National Guard troops assisting civil authorities in multiple Wisconsin communities - Wisconsin National Guard Public Affairs - Jun 1st, 2020
- Statement from Senator Erpenbach on Nationwide Protests: Black Lives Matter - State Sen. Jon Erpenbach - Jun 1st, 2020
- King Drive Cleanup Draws Hundreds - Jeramey Jannene - Jun 1st, 2020
- ACLU of Wisconsin Condemns Excessive Force By Police Against Protesters - American Civil Liberties Union of Wisconsin - Jun 1st, 2020
- Mayor Tom Barrett released the following statement regarding Officer Michael Mattioli: - Mayor Tom Barrett - Jun 1st, 2020
- In Milwaukee we need reforms and better communication, accountability - Ald. Cavalier “Chevy” Johnson - Jun 1st, 2020
- Supervisor Sequanna Taylor Speaks Out on George Floyd Murder, Protests - Sup. Sequanna Taylor - Jun 1st, 2020
- County Executive Crowley Cleanup Effort - Urban Milwaukee - Jun 1st, 2020
- Waukesha Police Officers Kneel With Protesters - Urban Milwaukee - Jun 1st, 2020
- Cleanup Underway at MLK and North - Urban Milwaukee - Jun 1st, 2020
- Protest in Waukesha - Urban Milwaukee - Jun 1st, 2020
- Sup. Ryan Clancy Arrested During Protest - Jeramey Jannene - May 31st, 2020
- Pastors Lead Peaceful Protest, But Second March Draws Police in Riot Gear - Jeramey Jannene - May 31st, 2020
- Wisconsin National Guard to Support Local Law Enforcement in Madison - Gov. Tony Evers - May 31st, 2020
- Milwaukee Again Under 9 p.m. Curfew - Jeramey Jannene - May 31st, 2020
- Milwaukeeans Show Up To Clean Up Streets - Jeramey Jannene - May 31st, 2020
- Statement by the Milwaukee Bucks and Fiserv Forum - Milwaukee Bucks - May 31st, 2020
- Peaceful Protesters March Over 12 Miles Across Milwaukee - Jeramey Jannene - May 30th, 2020
- Sheriff Lucas Issues Statement Regarding National Guard Authorization - Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office - May 30th, 2020
- Wisconsin National Guard troops mobilized in support of Milwaukee - Wisconsin National Guard Public Affairs - May 30th, 2020
- Proclamation by the Mayor - Mayor Tom Barrett - May 30th, 2020
- ACLU of Wisconsin Statement on Governor Evers’ Decision to Deploy National Guard to Milwaukee - American Civil Liberties Union of Wisconsin - May 30th, 2020
- Milwaukee Has 9 p.m. Curfew, Evers Calls In National Guard - Jeramey Jannene - May 30th, 2020
- Chairwoman Marcelia Nicholson Speaks Out on George Floyd Murder - Sup. Marcelia Nicholson - May 30th, 2020
- Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley Urges Community Members to Remain Peaceful While Exercising Their Rights - County Executive David Crowley - May 30th, 2020
- Wisconsin National Guard to Support Local Law Enforcement in Milwaukee - Gov. Tony Evers - May 30th, 2020
- Chief Alfonso Morales addresses civil unrest - Milwaukee Police Department - May 30th, 2020
- MPD officer sustained non-life threatening gunshot injury during civil unrest - Milwaukee Police Department - May 30th, 2020
- MPD will enforce Mayor’s proclamation - Milwaukee Police Department - May 30th, 2020
Political Contributions Tracker
Displaying political contributions between people mentioned in this story. Learn more.
- May 17, 2016 - David Crowley received $30 from Nik Kovac