Milwaukee Again Under 9 p.m. Curfew

Police chief says things were less disorderly second night.

May 31st, 2020 05:00 pm
Police Chief Alfonso Morales announces the curfew. Photo by Jeramey Jannene.

Milwaukee is again under a 9:00 p.m. curfew Sunday, but Mayor Tom Barrett and police chief Alfonso Morales praised the “vast majority” for their peaceful, justified protests.

“What we saw Friday and Saturday was the vast majority of people peacefully show their frustration,” said Barrett at a Sunday afternoon press conference.

Morales said the department arrested approximately 60 people in the past 48 hours, with roughly 10 happening Saturday night.

“When we talk about disorder, things were better than the night before,” he said. He said the deployment of 125 Wisconsin National Guard troops to guard key sites as a backup force allowed police to manage the situation.

“We hope to move forward tonight and continue that decline,” said the chief.

A peaceful march went on for over 12 miles Saturday, but 20 businesses were damaged or looted after 9:00 p.m. That’s an increase of four over the 16 the night before, but Morales said there was less looting, and there were more “liquor stores” and “corner stores” rather than large national chains.

Morales said Milwaukee residents, not outsiders, are to blame for much of the damage. Only three people arrested by the department are from outside the city.

Wisconsin National Guard adjunct general Paul Knapp said the guard is here to help. “We are your friends and we are here to protect that right to peacefully demonstrate,” he said.

Milwaukeeans Show Up to Clean Up Streets

