Air Show, Bike Racing Series Canceled

It’s going to be a much quieter summer than usual in Milwaukee.

The organizers of the Milwaukee Air & Water Show announced the cancelation of the 2020 event on Friday morning.

“Given the amount of uncertainty surrounding COVID-19, we recognize that canceling the 2020 Milwaukee Air & Water Show is the responsible and necessary thing to do,” said WaterStone Bank president and CEO Doug Gordon. “We can keep our communities safe and healthy by supporting local public health efforts. We look forward to seeing everyone at the Milwaukee Air & Water Show in 2021.”

The show was scheduled to take place on July 25th and 26th with the US Navy’s Blue Angels flight team. The blue jets last entered Milwaukee’s air space in 2017.

The event, which also was canceled in 2016, plans to return on July 24h and 25th in 2021. All advance ticket sales will be refunded according to a press release from the organizers.

Tour of America’s Dairyland Canceled

There is also going to be a lot less cowbell in Milwaukee this summer.

The Tour of America’s Dairyland (ToAD) bicycle racing series has been canceled.

“While Wisconsin has slowly started to re-open, our collective ability to determine how best to keep our generous series sponsors, amazing racers, dedicated staff, and loyal fans healthy and safe as COVID-19 evolves remains incredibly uncertain,” said the event organizers in announcing the cancelation.

The 11-day series, which changes location every day, features cyclists from across the globe competing in high-speed, neighborhood races.

Races were scheduled to be held in Bay View, Downer Avenue and a host of suburban communities.

“Rider, host community, and series sponsor support during this unprecedented time has been unwavering. We are incredibly grateful to everyone for your patience as we continued to monitor, plan and held onto hope that we could make 2020 possible,” said the organizers.

The 2021 series is scheduled to run from June 17th through the 27th.

Both announcements come one day after the Wisconsin State Fair was canceled.