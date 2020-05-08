If you're craving fish fry, Hubbard Park Lodge has it available everyday for carryout and curbside pickup.

Why should I eat at Hubbard Park Lodge?

The quality of food, the unique options we have put together & the care and pride of our staff.

Tell us about any specials you’re offering…

Mothers Day Meal Package for the whole family, Fish Fry served everyday, unique dinner options.

What’s the best thing on your menu?

Friday Fish Fry and Sunday Brunch

What safety protocols is your business currently taking to keep your staff and customers safe?

Extreme sanitation measures, employee distancing, shields, face masks, gloves and timed sanitation breaks. Also online orders & food curbside from our catering trailer, no interaction with the actual public.

What hours are you currently open?

Thursday through Saturday from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday Brunch hours coming soon.

What is your business’ address?

3565 N. Morris Blvd., Shorewood, WI 53211

In what format are you open?

– Carryout

– Curbside Pickup

How can someone order from you?

Order online through our website here.

How has the shutdown impacted the business?

We have lost 90% of our sales.

What forms of payment do you offer?

– Card

