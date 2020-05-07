Takeout margaritas and curbside pickup or delivery for its internationally inspired offerings

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Why should I eat at Blue Bat Kitchen & Tequilaria?

Blue Bat Kitchen & Tequilaria finds inspiration in the energy and flavors of street food around the globe. Enjoy some of Milwaukee’s best tacos, shareable appetizers, and more in a relaxed and fun environment that pairs perfectly with Milwaukee’s very first Tequilaria.

Tell us about any specials you’re offering

Our Margarita Pack ($45) has one bottle of house reposado tequila, limes, and BBK’s fresh lime juice & simple syrup mix. It’s Enough for 16 Cocktails. And this special is carryout only.

What’s the best thing on your menu?

Fried Brussels Sprouts appetizer, Mezcal Steak and Barbacoa tacos.

What safety protocols is your business taking to keep staff and customers safe?

-We have implemented additional sanitation processes that exceed the Milwaukee Health Department required frequency for our food preparation utensils, surfaces, and dishes. We have the utmost confidence in our workplace sanitation but are taking these additional prudent steps at this time.

-We have mapped out our front of house and back of house staffing strategy to continue to practice social distancing.

-All team members wear gloves and facial coverings at all times.

-We are reinforcing and increasing the frequency of hand washing for all of our front-of-house and back-of-house team members to help keep our patrons and employees safe.

-We are ensuring that our employees stay informed of the situation, and we continue to provide them the support they need to stay healthy.

What is your business address?

249 N. Water St., Milwaukee, WI 53202

What hours are you currently open?

Tuesday through Sunday from 11:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

In what format are you open?

-Delivery

-Curbside Pickup

How can someone order from you?

Directly on our website at www.bluebatkitchen.com

Do you have any GoFundMe, online donations, gift card and merchandise purchases that will help support your staff?

Donate to our GoFundMe here.

What forms of payment do you offer?

– Card

To see other businesses offering carryout or delivery click here.

If your city of Milwaukee business is offering carryout, takeout or delivery during the pandemic and want to be featured, please fill out this form.